theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
November 8, 2025
0 Comment
109 Views

Weekend Highlight: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

by YNaija
This has been a chaotic week in the media space, from club forfeitures, to unexpected losses, and marital drama, the industry space has been a restless one. In this article, we discuss what has happened over the week Mercy Aigbe Sends Supportive Message To Regina Daniels, Amidst Public Marital Woes Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has... Read More
StateCraft Inc. Celebrates Women Shaping Governance, Economy, and Society with the 2025 WBTS 50 Under 50 List
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reaffirms English and Maths as Compulsory O-Level Subjects
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | WAEC Introduces Resit Exams for its Candidates

This has been a chaotic week in the media space, from club forfeitures, to unexpected losses, and marital drama, the industry space has been a restless one. In this article, we discuss what has happened over the week

  • Mercy Aigbe sends supportive message to Regina Daniels amidst public marital woes 
  • Anticipated Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro project finally in cinemas
  • Nigerian live band icon, Akiin Shuga dies at 50
  • Court orders interim forfeiture of socialite Pretty Mike’s nightclub 
  • Nigerian celebrities rally around Regina Daniels

Mercy Aigbe Sends Supportive Message To Regina Daniels, Amidst Public Marital Woes

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has extended her support to her younger colleague, Regina Daniels amidst her public dispute with her husband “Ned Nwoko.”

The actress took to Instagram to show her support and send love to the younger actress, urging her to remain focused on positivity and personal growth. 

Anticipated Burna Boy And Osas Ighodaro Project Finally In Cinemas

3 Cold Dishes, a movie that’s a joint project by Burna Boy, his mum and nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is now in cinemas for filming. 

The movie which aired internationally in October is now in Nigerian cinemas, as of November 7th. 

Nigerian Live Band Icon, Akiin Shuga Dies At 50

The musician popularly known for his work as a live band artist has passed away. 

While the musician allegedly left the world on October 30th, news of his death was only shared earlier this week by his family and loved ones. 

Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Socialite Pretty Mike’s Nightclub 

Barely two weeks after the raiding of Proxxy, a nightclub owned by socialite Pretty Mike, a federal high court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the property, over allegations of drug trafficking and distribution.

The matter which was taken to court by the NDLEA received approval from the high court, and all operations at the property were suspended. 

Nigerian Celebrities Rally Around Regina Daniels 

Following the public fights between Regina Daniels and husband, Nollywood colleagues and other celebrities have taken the side of the young actress and taken to social media to call out the bullying the actress is currently facing from her estranged husband.

Celebrities like Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Jegede, Tacha, Mary Njoku and Papaya all shared their support for Regina Daniels.

The Media Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦49 Per Litre
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦49 Per Litre
Previous Post
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Next Post
You May Also Like
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, “Colours Of Fire”
Top 3 Nollywood Films To Expect In December 2025
Top 5 styles of the week
Top 5 Styles Of The Week
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Weekend Highlight: Here’s What Happene...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦49 Per Litre
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refin...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AEDC Lays Off 800 Workers Amid Inflation and Power Supply Woes
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AEDC Lays Off...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1