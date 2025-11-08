Weekend Highlight: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | WAEC Introduces Resit Exams for its Candidates

StateCraft Inc. Celebrates Women Shaping Governance, Economy, and Society with the 2025 WBTS 50 Under 50 List

This has been a chaotic week in the media space, from club forfeitures, to unexpected losses, and marital drama, the industry space has been a restless one. In this article, we discuss what has happened over the week

Mercy Aigbe Sends Supportive Message To Regina Daniels, Amidst Public Marital Woes

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has extended her support to her younger colleague, Regina Daniels amidst her public dispute with her husband “Ned Nwoko.”

The actress took to Instagram to show her support and send love to the younger actress, urging her to remain focused on positivity and personal growth.

Anticipated Burna Boy And Osas Ighodaro Project Finally In Cinemas

3 Cold Dishes, a movie that’s a joint project by Burna Boy, his mum and nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is now in cinemas for filming.

The movie which aired internationally in October is now in Nigerian cinemas, as of November 7th.

Nigerian Live Band Icon, Akiin Shuga Dies At 50

The musician popularly known for his work as a live band artist has passed away.

While the musician allegedly left the world on October 30th, news of his death was only shared earlier this week by his family and loved ones.

Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Socialite Pretty Mike’s Nightclub

Barely two weeks after the raiding of Proxxy, a nightclub owned by socialite Pretty Mike, a federal high court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the property, over allegations of drug trafficking and distribution.

The matter which was taken to court by the NDLEA received approval from the high court, and all operations at the property were suspended.

Nigerian Celebrities Rally Around Regina Daniels

Following the public fights between Regina Daniels and husband, Nollywood colleagues and other celebrities have taken the side of the young actress and taken to social media to call out the bullying the actress is currently facing from her estranged husband.

Celebrities like Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Jegede, Tacha, Mary Njoku and Papaya all shared their support for Regina Daniels.