Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day

This week has been one of mixed emotions, from award shows, to pageantry wins and Grammy nominations, but the general public has also been unrelenting in the conversations surrounding Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

Nollywood Actress And Creator, Real WarriPikin Welcomes New Child

The actress and former mother of 3 has welcomed a new baby in the United States.

Real Warri Pikin, who is a mother to 3 teenagers, has shared her joy towards becoming a mother again, more than a decade after her last pregnancy.

Mr Nigeria Emerges as 1st Runner Up In Mr Africa 2025 Pageantry

At the just concluded Mr Africa International 2025 pageantry competition, Nigeria has emerged as the first runner up, coming in right behind Sierra Leone’s representative who took the win at the top contestant.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Shows Support For Regina Daniels

The Kogi state Senator took to instagram to express her support for the young actress amidst her public marital issues and public backlash.

Taooma, Mr Macaroni And Others Take Home Awards At The Future Africa Awards

With a theme titled ‘Threads of Legacy,’ the 19th edition of The Future Africa Awards was targeted at celebrating the boldest and brightest minds shaping Africa’s future across sectors like governance, arts, sports, and entrepreneurship.

Some of the winners were content creator Mariam ‘Taaooma’ Apaokagi who took home the prize for ‘Content Creation’, Super Falcons star Ajibade, who was honoured for her contributions to Sports, and Mr Macaroni for Acting.

The event also recognised veteran comedian Ali Baba with an honorary award for his service to industry and his audience

A major point of the evening was Fola David being named the ‘Young Person of the Year.’

Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Omah Lay And Davido Receive Grammy Nominations

At the just concluded Grammy Nominations Ceremony on Friday, Ayra Starr was nominated for her song which featured Wizkid, with Omah Lay and Davido also taking home a Grammy nomination for best African song for their song.