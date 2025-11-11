A Brief Info on the Upcoming Film ‘Son Of Iron’

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPCL Reveals it has $6 Billion Debt to Petrol Suppliers

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, ‘Son of Iron’ is set in contemporary Nigeria and follows the life of Kunle, a young man haunted by powerful dreams and encounters with his late grandfather that awaken a spiritual force within him.

It is set to be released on November 14th, and the film explores themes surrounding facing your deepest fears and taking charge of your dreams.

From the teaser released, ‘Son of Iron’ will be a project that will showcase a masterclass in acting by the veteran actors cast in the movie.

The movie also promises to explore the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson, opening a conversation about the importance of learning about your ancestors and the lives of the people before you.

‘Son of Iron’ not only tells the tale of a young man who faces his deepest fears, but also of one who has to reconcile his dreams with the path set out for him by his father.

The cast features powerhouse actors, including Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Mr. Marcaroni, and Sola Sobowale.

The movie will be available in cinemas nationwide, and it is an anticipated release.