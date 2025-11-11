theme-sticky-logo-alt
Events happening this weekend
November 11, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 11th-16th)

by YNaija
It's another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces. Happening on Thursday, the 13th of November, and it is perfect for karaoke lovers who want to have fun during the weekday.  This event is perfect for creatives and book...
It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

  1. Karaoke Traffic Vibes

Happening on Thursday, the 13th of November, and it is perfect for karaoke lovers who want to have fun during the weekday. 

  1. Books & Conversations: A Story Telling Event 

This event is perfect for creatives and book lovers, and it is happening on the 14th of November. 

  1. The Heat

Happening on Saturday, the 15th of November, this event is a great one for lovers of Afro house music.

  1. The Afrobeat Experience 

Hosted by Lagos Thugs, this event is the perfect one for lovers of live performances and musicals, and it is happening on the 15th of November. 

  1. Paint, Plant & Sip

Happening on the Saturday, the 15th of November, this is the perfect event for creatives, art and nature lovers. 

  1. Bckyrd Fest

Happening on the 15th of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and lovers of concert spaces. 

  1. The Greatest Actor Of All Time 

This is the perfect event for lovers of theatre and art, happening on the 15th/16th of November. 

  1. The Night Wave

Happening at Trib3 Lagos, this event is perfect for ravers and takes place on the 16th of November.

  1. Games In The Park

Perfect for lovers of games and competitive spirit, it is the ideal event to connect and hang out with new people. It is happening on Sunday, the 16th of November.

  1. Stepping Into Tomorrow 

This is the perfect outing for art enthusiasts, happening on the 16th of November.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
