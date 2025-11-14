The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Nigerian and Ghanaian Filmmakers Collaborate for New Film, “Two of A Kind” Starring Rita Dominic

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

3 Cold Dishes

3 Cold Dishes tells the story of three women who meet each other and are bound by shared trauma, lose each other, and reunite years later to serve justice for their trauma in the coldest way.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Following their last heist, the four horsemen team up with new generation illusionists to work together on bringing down a worldwide criminal network.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Running Man

Set in a future where the running man is the top rated show on television, a man enters a competition alongside other contenders in order to win the money needed to save his ailing daughter.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Light Of The World

This follows the story of Jesus’s life from the starting point of his ministry to his resurrection, through the eyes of beloved Apostle John.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Last Samurai Standing

Set in 1878, over two hundred samurais are gathered for a battle royale for a prize money beyond their imaginations, with the last survivor to reach Tokyo having the chance to be crowned winner.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge 2

Back with another season, this reality competition inspired by the Korean TV series “Squid Game” has real contestants competing in high stake games for a chance to win the multimillion dollar prize.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

As You Stood By

The life of childhood best friends take a change when the two plot to murder the abusive husband of one of them.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Beast In Me

After the loss of her son, an author makes the decision to step back from the public spotlight, and unable to go back to write and what her life looked like before the loss, she finds inspiration for her next book in the person of a new neighbor.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Lazarus

After experiencing a huge loss, a man named Lazarus begins to have disturbing experiences that he has no explanation for.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Play date

What starts out as an easygoing play date between two stay at home dads quickly turns into a chaotic high stakes day.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.