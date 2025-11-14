Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 14th-16th)

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 Doses to Reach Nigeria by September as Cases Increase to 40

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

Books & Conversations: A Story Telling Event

This event is perfect for creatives and book lovers, and it is happening on the 14th of November.

The Heat

Happening on Saturday, the 15th of November, this event is a great one for lovers of Afro house music.

The Afrobeat Experience

Hosted by Lagos Thugs, this event is the perfect one for lovers of live performances and musicals, and it is happening on the 15th of November.

Paint, Plant & Sip

Happening on the Saturday, the 15th of November, this is the perfect event for creatives, art and nature lovers.

Bckyrd Fest

Happening on the 15th of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and lovers of concert spaces.

The Greatest Actor Of All Time

This is the perfect event for lovers of theatre and art, happening on the 15th/16th of November.

The Night Wave

Happening at Trib3 Lagos, this event is perfect for ravers and takes place on the 16th of November.

Games In The Park

Perfect for lovers of Games and competitive spirit, it is the ideal event to connect and hang out with new people. It is happening on Sunday, the 16th of November.

Stepping Into Tomorrow

This is the perfect outing for art enthusiasts; it will be happening on the 16th of November.

The Stories Of Us

Showing at the Muson Centre, this is the perfect play to spend your weekend watching, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.