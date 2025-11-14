theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 14th-16th)
November 14, 2025
0 Comment
144 Views

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 14th-16th)

by YNaija
It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces. This event is perfect for creatives and book lovers, and it is happening on the 14th of November.  Happening on Saturday, the 15th of November, this event is a great... Read More
New movie "Two of a kind" starring Rita Dominic
Nigerian and Ghanaian Filmmakers Collaborate for New Film, “Two of A Kind” Starring Rita Dominic
Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 Doses to Reach Nigeria by September as Cases Increase to 40
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 Doses to Reach Nigeria by September as Cases Increase to 40

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

  1. Books & Conversations: A Story Telling Event 

This event is perfect for creatives and book lovers, and it is happening on the 14th of November. 

  1. The Heat

Happening on Saturday, the 15th of November, this event is a great one for lovers of Afro house music.

  1. The Afrobeat Experience 

Hosted by Lagos Thugs, this event is the perfect one for lovers of live performances and musicals, and it is happening on the 15th of November. 

  1. Paint, Plant & Sip

Happening on the Saturday, the 15th of November, this is the perfect event for creatives, art and nature lovers. 

  1. Bckyrd Fest

Happening on the 15th of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and lovers of concert spaces. 

  1. The Greatest Actor Of All Time 

This is the perfect event for lovers of theatre and art, happening on the 15th/16th of November. 

  1. The Night Wave
Events happening this weekend

Happening at Trib3 Lagos, this event is perfect for ravers and takes place on the 16th of November.

  1. Games In The Park

Perfect for lovers of Games and competitive spirit, it is the ideal event to connect and hang out with new people. It is happening on Sunday, the 16th of November.

  1. Stepping Into Tomorrow 

This is the perfect outing for art enthusiasts; it will be happening on the 16th of November.

  1. The Stories Of Us

Showing at the Muson Centre, this is the perfect play to spend your weekend watching, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.

Lifestyle
, ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
Coca-Cola is turning everyday moments into life-changing wins. 
Next Post
You May Also Like
Events happening this weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 11th-16th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 7th-9th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (October 24th-26th)
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Coca-Cola is turning everyday moments in...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 14th-16th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Suspend WAEC’s 2026 Computer-Based Exams Plan Till 2030
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Suspend ...
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Bef...
The Infiltration Of Gen Z Slangs Into Ma...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1