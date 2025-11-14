theme-sticky-logo-alt
Coca-Cola is turning everyday moments into life-changing wins. 

by YNaija
Coca-Cola is switching things all the way up! With the new Share A Coke promo, everyday chills are turning into big wins. Nigerians aren't just spotting their names on bottles anymore, they're bagging life-changing moments! From now till December 2025, every personalized 50cl Coke gives you a shot at ₦250 million in cash and prizes. Nigerians everywhere are cashing out.
Coca-Cola is switching things all the way up! With the new Share A Coke promo, everyday chills are turning into big wins. Nigerians aren’t just spotting their names on bottles anymore, they’re bagging life-changing moments!

From now till December 2025, every personalized 50cl Coke gives you a shot at ₦250 million in cash and prizes. Nigerians everywhere are cashing out. Just last week alone, 10 lucky winners walked away with ₦1 million each.

All it takes is one bottle — maybe one with your name on it.

Buy a personalized Coke, scan the QR code, enter the code under the cap, and you could be the next millionaire-in-waiting.

Because with Coca-Cola, even your everyday vibe can turn into something unforgettable.
Your name’s already on the bottle — now get it on the winners’ list.

