Elon Musk looks to buy another company and Nigerians are making a request

Elon Musk may be the only known rich man who can spend money publicly as he is doing – buying Twitter for $44 billion in cash for reasons which include opening up Twitter for free speech.

He says he will introduce other features, and that may include an edit button, which has both sides – the ones who think an edit feature will take away a lot from how Twitter usage is currently, and the ones who want it for reasons known to them.

We all know an edit feature will take away some of the fun.

Musk wants to “make Twitter maximum fun!”

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

We don’t know what that means, apart from his plan to make the social media platform a truly townhall space for free speech, but we hope it’s truly pro-existing laws as he has mentioned.

To add to his collection of companies, top of the list, Tesla, Elon Musk wants to buy Coca-Cola to add “bring back cocaine.”

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

It is difficult to determine his seriousness with this, but questions were asked if Coca-Cola ever had cocaine in it’s formular.

Coca-Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia.

The original formula did contain cocaine, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, a US government web portal.

Coca-Cola was first marketed as a ‘patent medicine’ and Pemberton had described it as a ‘brain tonic and intellectual beverage’, saying it cured headaches, upset stomach and fatigue.

The article on the institute’s website says Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine in the form of coca leaf extract. That’s how Coca-Cola got its name, with the second part coming from the kola nut that contains another stimulant, caffeine.

After some Americans complained about the use of addictive ingredients in ‘patent medicines’, many makers revamped the formulas of their drugs, according to the institute.

The cocaine amount in Coca-Cola was reduced and the drink was made caffeine-free in 1929. Today’s Coca-Cola does not contain cocaine, so Elon Musk’s attempt to bring it back is bringing back what should be lost in history.

On this tweet to buy Coca-Cola though, some Nigerians are making requests:

@CB_Olusa: Elon Musk wants to buy Coca-cola and Nigeria. Maybe he should.

@ogoma_samuel: When you are big you are big.Elon Musk is big. Acquires Twitter, joking to acquire coca-cola, peradventure her will see to buy Manchester United and buy Nigeria.

@Tha_Weirdd_Guyy: Now Elon will buy the whole country of Nigeria and fix the bad government sounds good right?

Such requests will come because…bad governance has become cultural in Nigeria, and as 2023 draws near, there is hope of better leadership. But, before then?

Meanwhile, it is just banter, Even a country cannot afford to buy another country.