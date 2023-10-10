Tech Tuesday | Here are The Tech Updates You Should Know this Week 

Starlink slash prices in Nigeria, offer partial refund for old orders

Starlink Slash Prices in Nigeria, Offer Partial Refund For Old Orders

Starlink has slashed its hardware prices in Nigeria by about 21% in its aim to gain more traction in the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market.

With the price slash, Starlink’s hardware now costs N299,500 down from the previous price of N378,000. However, the monthly subscription fee remains unchanged at N38,000 per month.

The internet company said it will also offer a partial refund to its Nigerian customers who placed orders ‘within the last 30’ days, noting that the discount offer would come to an end on November 15, 2023.

Despite its high prices compared to other service providers, Elon Musk’s Starlink is still sought after by many Nigerians. As of June 2023, its customer base stood at over 6700, a large number compared to other ISPs that have been in the Nigerian market for years.

UK set to Partner With Nigeria on AI Safety and Security Risks

The UK government has announced plans to partner with the Nigerian government on Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety and security risks.

The Director-General of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Kumar Iyer, disclosed this in the recently held Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) in Lagos.

While addressing young Nigerian innovators at the event, Kumar stated that despite the interesting benefits of AI, it also comes with a lot of risks which innovators and governments tend to overlook. He made a note of saying that these risks should not be taken lightly, as governments and innovators must be aware and take precautions.

According to him, criminals are now taking advantage of the ease of AI to launch attacks on states. He added that AI has increased and improved the capabilities of terrorists in developing weapons and launching cyber-attacks.

While noting that there is a need for global cooperation against these perpetrators, the director-general said: “Only the UK cannot fight this, the only way to tackle these sorts of problems is through global cooperation. Unfortunately, no country has a monopoly on people who want to do bad things. And they do bad things across borders. “We see the scope of AI in partnership here with Nigeria. The AI Safety Summit that the UK is convening on the first and second of November is the first time we’ll look at international cooperation on those sorts of risks and those sorts of threats. And we see that as really important in the way that we work with our partners. We also think it’s really important not to confuse those sorts of risks with the risks that arise from innovation”

He also advised governments around the world to build working systems and securities to cushion the risks of AI instead of establishing harsh regulations.

OPay Explains Account Opening with Mobile Number Controversy

The Nigerian Fintech company, Opay, has issued a statement in a bid to clear the controversy surrounding the registration of accounts with phone numbers belonging to non-account holders.

The company in the statement said its investigations revealed that some of the mobile number owners involved have at some point opened an Opay account.

The Nigerian Fintech giant insisted that an OPay wallet can only be created through the CBN-established registration process which requires the input of an OTP authentication (one-time password) from the user’s phone to proceed.

It also noted that “OPay has never created nor does it operate an account on behalf of any individual.”

In a statement issued by its Head of Marketing, Kunle Adeyemi said: “24 hours ago, we got information that there were active accounts/wallets on our OPay app, which the owners alleged had been created without their knowledge and/or consent. “We then immediately commenced an investigation to determine the authenticity of these claims as all OPay wallets are adequately registered in line with regulatory requirements.

“Based on our investigation, we discovered that these accounts were indeed opened by the owners at different times, but generally between 2019/2020. When contacted by our team, some of the individuals have however claimed not to remember whether/when they opened the account.

“At least four of the complaints received via social media have been checked, and all four of them have been contacted to resolve the concerns raised.

“It is imperative to note that some of these accounts have had no balance in them since they were opened. As a law-abiding, strictly regulated entity, we have unequivocally inquired of these individuals if they would like to retain the accounts, and we obliged based on their responses.

“On a final note, we would like to encourage any individual with similar concerns to contact us via any of our official channels, and the issues will be resolved promptly. As a brand, we place utmost priority on our customers’ needs and pride ourselves as a regulatory-compliant organization.”

It was earlier reported that some people who have not opened an account with the fintech company were discovering that they have an existing OPay account through their numbers. Many people who discovered this took to X (formerlyTwitter) to express their shock.

Africa Smart Accessories Brand, Oraimo, Named top 100 Brands in Africa

Oraimo, Africa’s biggest smart accessories brand has once again proved its mettle by being listed as one of the top 100 brands in Africa by Brand Africa, in collaboration with Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership. This Brand Africa 100 list presents the most comprehensive ranking of the most admired brands across the African continent. The inclusion of the Mobile accessories giant, Oraimo indicates the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering cutting-edge products to its customers.

With an impressive global reach spanning 60+ countries and a wide range of product portfolios, one of the key factors that set Oraimo apart from its competitors is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience.

Within the diversified mobile accessories market, the company is committed to providing enduring, high-quality products to its customers. The majority of the organization’s devices were recently upgraded with enhanced designs, extended battery lives, and a broader voltage spectrum of power.

Oraimo Nigeria has in the past received several honors, including Africa’s Best Mobile Product Company Support of Fintech Services in 2021 and The Red Dot Award in 2023. The renowned iF Design International Award in the Product Design category 2022 went to Oraimo’s FreePods Pro, which beat off almost 11,000 other companies and products from 57 different nations.

The Oraimo FreePods, an exceptional product by Oraimo, have amassed a tremendous market following. Having sold over 2 million units, these wireless earphones have significantly transformed the audio experience for a vast number of users across the globe. Favored by both tech-savvy individuals and music enthusiasts, they feature a sophisticated appearance, exceptional sound quality, and effortless connectivity.

Paystack Expands Offline Payment Methods, Intends to cut out POS Delays

Paystack has recently announced the launch of the Paystack Virtual Terminal, a new product that helps physical stores accept and confirm bank transfers. The payment system allows physical stores to create accounts that are accessible to in-store attendants, so they can confirm payments without the store manager.

The primary objective of these virtual terminals is to optimize the payment confirmation process and elevate the overall customer purchasing experience, with a particular focus on high-volume scenarios such as restaurant payments. This action is consistent with Paystack’s overarching approach to diversify its payment services beyond online transactions, with the objective of appealing to an expanding demographic of customers who favor bank transfers. In Nigeria, bank transfers have experienced a notable surge in popularity, accounting for 34% of all Paystack transactions in the nation in 2023.

Paystack virtual terminals provide an effective resolution for Nigerian enterprises engaged in bank transfer transactions, minimizing waiting periods for payment verification and guaranteeing a streamlined customer purchase experience. A multitude of payment methods are supported by these terminals, encompassing Apple Pay, QR code payments, and foreign bank cards.

Furthermore, the delegation of virtual accounts to sales agents by business proprietors facilitates the surveillance and verification of transactions. The implementation of virtual terminals is consistent with Paystack’s overarching plan to acquire an expanding customer base in Nigeria that favors bank transfers, surpassing the current web-only payment collection model. Paystack’s virtual terminals provide a more streamlined substitute for conventional point-of-sale (POS) devices with the intention of transforming offline payments in Nigeria. Paystack’s novel resolution aims to tackle the obstacles posed by physical point-of-sale (POS) devices, which introduce transaction delays and inefficiencies, in a nation where offline payments have experienced significant expansion.