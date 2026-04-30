YNaija Tech 100 Interview: Obadare Adewale Chats With Us About How His Love for Cybersecurity Led to the Founding of Digital Encode Ltd

Dr Obadare Adewale sat us down in a one-on-one session as he opened up about how his passion for cybersecurity led him to establishing Digital Encode Limited. His growth and journey in the tech industry and his dreams going forward.

Question 1

Hi Obadare, beyond your love for cybersecurity, who is Obadare when he is not teaching or talking about cybersecurity, and what are simple, everyday things you enjoy that people might not expect?

When I am not immersed in cybersecurity, I am, first and foremost, a deeply reflective individual who values simplicity and meaning. My journey has been intense, so I deliberately create space for quiet moments, reading, thinking, watching movies, and sometimes just observing life as it unfolds.

I enjoy meditation, especially in places that let me disconnect from the digital noise we are constantly surrounded by. I also find fulfillment in mentoring young people, not always in formal settings, but through everyday conversations that help them see possibilities beyond their current circumstances.

Interestingly, I have a strong appreciation for storytelling, both listening to and sharing it. It reminds me that beyond data, systems, and codes, we are all human, navigating our own paths. That balance keeps me grounded.

Question 2

Cybersecurity awareness is now becoming a thing in Nigeria, but from your experience, what are Nigerian businesses still dangerously underestimating when it comes to digital security?

Many Nigerian businesses still underestimate the cost of complacency. Awareness is increasing, yes, but awareness without action is a false sense of security.

The most dangerous assumption I see is the belief that cybersecurity is a one-time investment rather than a continuous process. Organizations deploy tools but neglect governance, employee training, and incident response readiness.

Another major gap is the underestimation of human vulnerability. Technology can be fortified, but people remain the most exploited entry point. Until businesses treat cybersecurity as a technical process and a human issue, they remain exposed in ways they often do not realize.

Question 3

As Africa’s digital economy grows rapidly, do you think we are building too fast at the expense of security, and what could that cost us in the long term?

In many ways, yes, we are building at an incredible pace, but not always with security embedded from the foundation.

The risk is that we are creating digital infrastructures that may not be resilient enough to withstand future threats. If this continues, the long-term cost could be significant: erosion of trust, financial losses, reputational damage, and even systemic risks to national economies.

Digital transformation with a low cybersecurity intelligence quotient is like constructing a skyscraper on unstable ground. It may stand for a while, but eventually, the cracks will show. Africa has a unique opportunity to do things differently, to build security by design, not security as an afterthought.

Question 4

You have worked with organizations at different levels. What is the most common security mistake even well-funded start-ups keep making?

The most common mistake is prioritizing speed over structure. Start-ups are naturally driven by growth, innovation, and market capture, but in that urgency, security is often deferred.

Even well-funded start-ups assume that having the latest tools automatically equates to being secure. In reality, without proper cybersecurity governance frameworks, risk management strategies, and security culture, those tools become underutilized or misconfigured.

Another recurring issue is the lack of early-stage security architecture. Retrofitting security later is always more expensive and less effective than integrating it from the beginning.

Question 5

From your role advising at the government level, where do you see the biggest gap between cybersecurity policies and what is actually implemented on the ground?

The biggest gap lies in execution capacity. Policies are often well-articulated, but implementation struggles due to limited technical expertise, misaligned funding, and weak enforcement mechanisms.

There is also a disconnect between policy design and operational realities. Cybersecurity is highly dynamic, yet policy frameworks can be static, making them less effective over time if not continuously updated.

Additionally, collaboration remains a challenge among government agencies, private-sector players, and even across borders. Cyber threats do not respect boundaries, so our response mechanisms must be equally coordinated and adaptive.

Question 6

Looking ahead 5–10 years, what cyber threats should Africa be preparing for now that most people haven’t even considered yet?

We need to start preparing for AI-driven cyber threats, attacks that are faster, more adaptive, and harder to detect. As artificial intelligence becomes more accessible, it will be weaponized, significantly raising the sophistication of cybercrime.

Another emerging risk is the targeting of critical infrastructure. As Africa digitizes sectors like energy, healthcare, and finance, these systems become attractive targets for both criminal groups and state-sponsored actors.

We should also consider data sovereignty risks and the implications of heavy reliance on external digital infrastructure. The future of cybersecurity in Africa will not just be about protection but about control, resilience, and strategic independence.

Question 7: Two Truths & A Lie

Share two truths and one lie about cybersecurity in Nigeria, something most people believe that is actually wrong, and let us (and our audience) try to guess which one isn’t true.

Many cyberattacks in Nigeria succeed not because of advanced hacking, but because of simple human errors, misconfigurations, basic weaknesses in configuration, deployment practices, and poor credential management. Small businesses are too insignificant to be targeted by cybercriminals. Investing in cybersecurity early is significantly cheaper than responding to a major breach later.

I will leave it to the audience to decide which of these is the lie.