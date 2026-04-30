Didn’t Get An Invite To Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s #JP2025? Check Out All The Hot Looks At The Wedding

ADC, PDP Await Crucial Supreme Court Verdict Ahead of 2027 Elections

Petrol Nears ₦1,400 Per Litre as Dangote Raises Prices

Portable, Carter Efe Trade Words Ahead “Chaos in the Ring”

Sisi Alagbo Breaks Silence on Leaked Tape

Anthony Joshua Set for July Return Ahead of Tyson Fury Netflix Showdown

ADC, PDP Await Crucial Supreme Court Verdict Ahead of 2027 Elections

Opposition parties, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—are awaiting a decisive Supreme Court judgment on their internal leadership crises, a ruling that could determine their readiness and even eligibility for the 2027 general elections. Party leaders held emergency meetings ahead of the verdict, which will resolve disputes over party control and structure, issues that directly affect their ability to conduct primaries and submit candidates to INEC. With key electoral deadlines approaching, the outcome is seen as critical to the future of both parties and could significantly reshape Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Petrol Nears ₦1,400 Per Litre as Dangote Raises Prices

Petrol prices across the country are approaching ₦1,400 per litre after the Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot price from about ₦1,200 to ₦1,275 per litre, triggering immediate pump price hikes nationwide. The surge is driven largely by rising global crude oil prices—fuelled by ongoing Middle East tensions and disruptions to supply routes—alongside higher crude costs from the NNPC. As a result, filling stations in Lagos and other regions now sell between roughly ₦1,315 and ₦1,350 per litre, with prices even higher in northern areas, while industry stakeholders warn prices could climb further if the global crisis persists.

Portable, Carter Efe Trade Words Ahead “Chaos in the Ring”

Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Badmus and content creator Carter Efe exchanged heated insults and threats during a tense face-off in Lagos ahead of their celebrity boxing match tagged Chaos in the Ring. Both men had to be restrained by bouncers as tensions nearly escalated into a physical fight, with Portable boasting he would “finish” his opponent while Efe fired back with equal confidence, promising victory. The rivalry-fuelled bout, set to headline the May 1 event, has drawn major attention as part of efforts to popularise influencer boxing in Nigeria.

Sisi Alagbo Breaks Silence on Leaked Tape

Nollywood actress Sisi Alagbo has responded to a leaked tape circulating online, clarifying that the video is old and was never intended for public release. She described the situation as a painful invasion of her privacy and expressed disappointment over how quickly it spread on social media, urging the public to respect her dignity and avoid further sharing of the content.

Anthony Joshua Set for July Return Ahead of Tyson Fury Netflix Showdown

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on July 25, 2026, in Saudi Arabia against Albanian fighter Kristian Prenga as part of his comeback following a recent hiatus, with the bout serving as a buildup to a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury later in the year. The highly anticipated “Battle of Britain” fight between Joshua and Fury has now been officially signed and is expected to take place in late 2026—likely around November—and be broadcast globally on Netflix, marking one of the biggest boxing events in recent history.