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YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
April 29, 2026

YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

by YNaija
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  • Court Restrains INEC from Recognising ADC Congresses
  • Ibukun Awosika Resigns as Cadbury Nigeria Director
  • Cubana Chief Priest Declares Bid for House of Representatives Seat
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 Eyes Strong Box Office Opening
  • 18 Nigerian Talents Win $2m Berklee Scholarships Through Tiwa Savage Foundation

Court Restrains INEC from Recognising ADC Congresses

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or participating in any congress organised by a disputed caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), amid an ongoing leadership crisis within the party. The court, in a ruling by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, also restrained former Senate President David Mark and other party figures from interfering with elected state executives, affirming that only constitutionally elected party organs have the authority to conduct congresses, and nullifying any parallel processes initiated by the caretaker body.

Ibukun Awosika Resigns as Cadbury Nigeria Director

Business leader Ibukun Awosika has resigned from the board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc after about 16–17 years of service, with her exit set to take effect from May 1, 2026. The company confirmed that its board accepted her resignation and expressed appreciation for her contributions since joining as a non-executive director in 2009, noting that a replacement will be announced in due course as part of ongoing board changes.

Cubana Chief Priest Declares Bid for House of Representatives Seat

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has announced his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections, aiming to represent the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State under the APC. He made the declaration in a video shared online after visiting the party’s state secretariat, where he informed leaders of his ambition and sought their support, while also calling for unity among party members as political activities intensify ahead of the elections.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Eyes Strong Box Office Opening

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is tracking for a strong box office debut, with projections estimating an opening weekend between about $55 million and as high as $80–$95 million domestically, positioning it as one of the biggest launches of 2026. Analysts attribute the strong outlook to nostalgia for the original film, returning star power including Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, and sustained audience interest nearly two decades after the first movie, with expectations that it could rank among the year’s top-performing releases if momentum holds.

18 Nigerian Talents Win $2m Berklee Scholarships Through Tiwa Savage Foundation

Eighteen Nigerian music talents have been awarded scholarships worth a total of $2 million to study at the Berklee College of Music through the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation programme, following a competitive selection process that drew over 2,000 applicants across West Africa. The winners emerged from an intensive training camp held in Lagos under the “Berklee in Nigeria” initiative, where about 120 participants received world-class instruction in performance, songwriting, production, and music business, with the scholarships aimed at giving them global exposure and advancing African creative talent on the international stage.

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