“Real men own up” – Yul Edochie says; #BBNaija’s Ifuennada says mistresses have a special place in Hell | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari tells court he didn’t order Senate to remove Section 84(12) of Electoral Act

Yul Edochie’s new wife Judy Moghalu says she ‘sees’ 1st wife May Edochie

NLC to join ASUU if FG does not meet demands

Soldier accused of conniving with Boko Haram commits suicide

BBNaija’s Ifuennada calls out ladies who sleep with married men

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Contrary to claims of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a suit filed against him and 12 others, President Buhari said he only expressed reservations and concerns in respect of the aspect of the Electoral Act.

Section 84(12) reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

In the joint counter affidavit by President Buhari and Malami to debunk PDP’s claims in the suit, the AGF explained that the President on February 25, 2022, gave proper, full and unconditional assent to the amended Electoral Act.

President Buhari and Malami averred that the claims of PDP in its suit against them on the Electoral Act are totally false and replete with gross untruths aimed at misleading the court to give judgment against them.

Yul Edochie’s new wife Judy Moghalu acknowledges first wife May Edochie

Yul and Mary Edochie

Moghalu acknowledged Yul Edochie‘s first wife after he shared her photo on IG, addressing her as his number one and undisputed.

“My beautiful lady, I see you,” she commented on the post.

Edochie had described his first wife, May, as his ‘number one and undisputed.’

“NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie Undisputed,” he captioned the photos.

Judy has, however, taken down the comment.

This is coming hours after Edochie unveiled his new wife and son on social media which divided social media and caused the comment from May – “May God judge you both.”

Also, late Thursday, Edochie posted a photo with the caption, “Real men own up and take responsibility. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be.”

NLC to join ASUU if FG does not meet demands

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike if the Federal Government continues to ignore the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It said it would hold a nationwide protest within the 21-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government.

The 21-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to meet the demands of ASUU and the three university-based unions: Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), will end on May 4.

Soldier accused of conniving with Boko Haram commits suicide

A soldier, Jibrin Biu, a Lance Corporal, who was arrested for absconding from his duty post to join fighters of the Islamist group, Boko Haram, to raid a town, has committed suicide while he was being transported.

The soldier attached to the Nigerian Army 159 Battalion in Geidam, under the Nigerian Army 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Yobe, reportedly disappeared for two days before he was tracked and arrested.

Biu was said to be in the Intelligence Corps of the army before becoming a weapons instructor. He was believed to be paid by the terror group to teach their members how to use firearms.

BBNaija’s Ifuennada calls out ladies who sleep with married men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifuennada has said that any lady having an affair with a married man has a special place in hell, saying these women “can say no to their advances.”

She also tells married men to stop spreading STDs and to use condoms to avoid pregnancy.

“If you are going to cheat on your wives, use condom abeg. An unplanned pregnancy isn’t the only thing that can happen…STDs are not a joke,” she wrote.