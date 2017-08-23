Anambra election: Yul Edochie picks DPC nomination form

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie‎ has picked up his nomination form to run for the Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DPC).

He battles it out with other candidates, especially another figure in the entertainment industry, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, also known as Kcee.

Antecedent:

My name is Yul Edochie. And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017. #TheLastBusStop

And now…

My name is Yul Edochie.

And I’m running for Governor of Anambra State, 2017 under the platform of the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S CONGRESS. DPC. (moving forward with the people). I’m a good man, with a good heart, with integrity who is touched by the suffering of the masses.

I cannot do it alone. I need the support and prayers of every well meaning Nigerian who is tired of the old ways, who wants a better life for the people.

Old ways will never open new doors.

Always remember that if you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. So be part of the solution today.

Its time to vote them out. Join the movement today.

Www.yuledochieforgovernor.com

Also…

God has started it and he will finish it. We are moving forward with the people. Our Victory is the people’s victory.

