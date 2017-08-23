Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos govt to sell Lake Rice across 20 LGAs

As the Eid-el-Kabir celebration underway, the Lagos State Government is set to begin the sale of Lake Rice in the state.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has already announced that the Islamic celebration will take place September 1.

The announcement by LASG was contained in a statement by the assistant director, public affairs, Lagos ministry of agriculture, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, TheCable reports.

According to the statement, Toyin Suarau, the state’s commissioner for agriculture, told journalists Wednesday, that over 30 trailer-load of the rice have arrived the state and a total of 70 trucks were still being expected.

“This present administration has made the necessary logistics in place. Trailers are coming into the state with the rice,” Suarau said.

“As we speak, there are over 30 trailer loads in Lagos, by Friday it would be about 40, by next week it would be up to 70 trucks and even after the Sallah period, there would be more coming into the state.”

According to him, the rice would be on sale across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, to allow even distribution of the product.

He said the rice would also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, while the prices still remain the same as N12,000 for a 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.

“There is going to be an even distribution of the LAKE RICE and that’s why we are using all the local governments and the local council development areas,” he said.

“This will ensure wide distribution of the product to as many people who want it. we have made arrangement for the rice to continue to come into the state, so there is no need for panic buy or any form of rush, just go to your local government or local council development area you will get it to buy.”