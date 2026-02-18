Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Ramadan and Lent Begin as Christians and Muslims Enter Season of Fasting

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Announces Plan to Evacuate Nigerians in Lebanon Over Israel Bombings

Davido and Chioma Unveil Twins, Wizkid bids mother Adieu | Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It

Ramadan and Lent begin as Christians and Muslims enter season of fasting

NASS approves electronic results transmission amid protests

FG reviews MTN’s $2.2bn IHS deal to safeguard telecom sector

Tinubu appoints Kaduna governor Uba Sani to a key APC outreach role

El-Rufai spends second night in EFCC custody as bail efforts intensify

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Across the world, Muslims and Christians have entered seasons of fasting and prayer. Ramadan marks a month of discipline, charity, and devotion, while Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, leading believers towards Easter through repentance.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia confirmed the crescent moon, signalling Ramadan’s start. Muslims in Nigeria, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates began fasting at dawn, with nightly Taraweeh prayers strengthening spiritual commitment.

From Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV urged Christians to avoid harmful speech during Lent. He described kind words and restraint as meaningful sacrifices, encouraging reflection, humility, and compassion throughout the solemn religious season.

NASS approves electronic results transmission amid protests

Lawmakers on Tuesday approved electronic transmission of election results but kept manual collation as a backup, sparking protests and heated debates ahead of the 2027 general elections. What was expected to be a routine amendment to the Electoral Act instead exposed sharp political divisions in the National Assembly.

In the Senate, opposition lawmakers, led by Enyinnaya Abaribe, rejected a clause that would allow manual forms to serve as the primary record if electronic transmission fails. At the House of Representatives, minority members staged a walkout, accusing Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of pushing amendments without full agreement.

Outside the complex, protesters joined by Oby Ezekwesili criticised the move, warning it could weaken election transparency. Both chambers approved electronic uploads to the Independent National Electoral Commission portal, but stopped short of making real-time transmission compulsory.

FG reviews MTN’s $2.2bn IHS deal to safeguard telecom sector

Nigeria’s minister, Bosun Tijani, said the government is reviewing MTN Group’s purchase of IHS Holding Limited to ensure it supports sector goals. The deal involves MTN acquiring a 75.3% stake for $2.2 billion.

He said reforms under President Bola Tinubu have strengthened the sector through policies, regulatory backing, and engagement with operators. Recent financial results show rising profits, increased infrastructure investment, and overall improved stability.

Tijani added that telecom infrastructure remains vital for national security, economic growth, services, innovation, and inclusion. He said the government will ensure the acquisition benefits Nigerians and supports long-term development and nationwide progress.

Tinubu appoints Kaduna governor Uba Sani to a key APC outreach role

Kaduna governor Uba Sani has been named a ‘Renewed Hope’ ambassador and deputy director general for outreach, engagement, and mobilisation by President Bola Tinubu, strengthening preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, the appointment takes immediate effect and recognises Sani’s leadership and organisational strength. He will work closely with party leaders and the programme’s director general.

The All Progressives Congress said his role is to promote its message, connect with citizens, and build nationwide support. His leadership is seen as key to improving public awareness and strengthening party unity nationwide in 2027.

El-Rufai spends second night in EFCC custody as bail efforts intensify

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai has spent a second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as his lawyer, A.U Mustapha, seeks bail following his questioning over corruption allegations.

He arrived at the commission’s Abuja office on Monday morning regarding an alleged 432 billion naira probe and was detained while investigators continued asking questions about his time in office as governor there.

Officials said he remains in custody, with plans to seek a remand order to allow more time for investigation, despite growing calls and legal efforts demanding his release from detention today.