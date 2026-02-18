Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Unveils Debut Directorial Film Titled “Mother’s Love”

Nollywood veteran Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has made her directorial debut with her movie titled “Mother’s Love.”

Omotola, who has been in the industry for over three decades as an actress, has finally made the bold move to not only be in front of the camera but also behind it as a director for a movie that explores the dynamic between a mother and her daughter.

The storyline follows Adebisi, an impressionable young woman who has spent most of her life in a strict home, and her discovery of freedom during her NYSC year. While away from home, she finds herself developing a backbone and a level of independence she could not achieve under her strict parents.

Through an unexpected connection with another NYSC corper from a different world, she learns to stand up for herself, which creates conflict with her father’s rigid expectations and the family secrets that hold everything together.

The tension elicits an emotional response from her mother, played by Omotola. The movie titled “Mother’s Love” already made its way to the Toronto International Film Festival, and is expected to be in Nigerian cinemas by the 6th of March.

The movie explores themes of family, classism, and love, and features Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Noray Nehita, Olumide Oworu, Lilian Afegbai, Ifeanyi Kalu, and Nosa Rex.