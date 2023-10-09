Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu orders the destruction of markets built on drainage; FRSC Reports A Decrease In Road Accidents And More | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CAN warns FG not to deal with criminals

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CAN warns FG not to deal with criminals

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the Nigerian government not to negotiate with terrorists and bandits.

The religious group warned the government from even going as far as granting these criminals amnesty. They said if the government had no power to keep fighting these criminals, then they would look outward for assistance.

“As long as we remain in denial, this problem shall remain unsolved. There’s nothing like bandits or unknown gunmen. This is an organised crime against the rest of us who are helpless. The successive governments know them, hire them, empower them and are using them against the rest of us,” the secretary of CAN, North-West Zone, Sunday Oibe, said in an interview.

“This war must stop, and the time is now. I don’t subscribe to the idea of negotiating with criminals and the enemies of the state. The government knows what to do and should stop playing games.” he stressed.

FRSC reveals a decrease in road accidents and more

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that so far, from January to September 2023, there has been a considerable reduction in the number of road accidents, fatalities, and injuries.

The government agency stated that it accomplished a 22% reduction in RTCs (road traffic crashes), a 21.3% reduction in road injuries, and a 23.1% decrease in road traffic deaths compared to the same period in 2022.

“In the third quarter, the corps reduced RTCs by 37.6 per cent, reducing crashes from 3,412 in 2022 to 2,130 in 2023. Road traffic injuries were also reduced from 9,258 in 2022 to 5,864 in 2023, representing 36.7 per cent reduction, while road traffic deaths were also reduced from 1,470 in 2022 to 880 in 2023, representing 40 per cent reduction in number of people killed,” the FRSC said.

FG announces plan to employ 5 million youths in five years

The federal government recently announced its plans for the N-Power programme, stating it would employ 5 million youths within five years.

This was revealed in a statement by the National Programme Manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo, who appealed to Nigerians to recognise why the programme is currently on suspension.

He said it was undergoing restructuring, and the government was working overtime to rebuild the people’s confidence in the programme.

“This restructuring and transformation will also birth an expanded programme to reach beneficiaries aged 18-40. We are targeting 5 million beneficiaries in 5 years at a pace of 1 million per year under the graduate and non-graduate stream,” he said.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu orders the destruction of markets built on drainage

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, instructed the destruction of illegal markets built on drainage along Lagos Island.

On Sunday 8, the governor was out on a drainage and regeneration tour around the South-Western state when he was displeased at the sight of mismanagement of the people’s health.

“I am using this information as a notice to all of the illegal settlers and those doing illegal activities there, that it is an official notice again that we will take and clean up the entire market, and we will start fully with Bombata Market and Jankara Market. It’s going to be ground zero,” he said.

He also complained about the illegal dumping of refuse around the area, expressing his distaste for such actions.

“I am using this channel again to appeal to our citizens that we will not tolerate it. There will be zero tolerance, and starting tomorrow, the Ministry of the Environment will start giving demolition notices to all of the stores built on the drainage,” he announced.

SGF explains why banks should adhere to rules while giving loans to government workers

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has explained why banks must adhere to the prescribed rules while dealing with loans to workers from all tiers of the government.

The Senator stated that banks’ compliance with laws would ensure that funds borrowed ate through the proper channels and for the right reasons.

He clamoured for the use of The Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, demanding that banks revert to the instructions laid down.

“It stipulates in Section 45(2) that lending by banks to governments or their agencies in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall be unlawful,” he stated.

“PART X of the act provides guidelines for borrowing by government agencies and public institutions, including the requirement for obtaining the necessary approvals and proof of compliance to ensure the sustainability of loans,” he continued.