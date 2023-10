Popular songwriter and artist Oxlade has recently shared in an interview with media personality Taymesan, that music was the only reason for him to live and have a dream.

The artist behind popular tracks like “Away” and “Ku lo sa” also spoke about what it was like growing up in his birthplace in Mushin, Lagos, and how far he had come with his art.

Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/K0Bketn4aXQ?si=kJwPokoYOIT0viYG