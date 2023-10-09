Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Davido x NFF ex-president, Ay Makun, Pere, Osimhen

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry this past weekend since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the Nigerian media industry. Here is the weekend recap, in case you missed these things.

NFF ex-president accuses Davido of failing to honour the contract after receiving payment

Footballer Osimhen reveals his type of woman

Comedian AY Makun mocks Davido, tenders written an apology

BBN celebrity Pere melts hearts by choosing Mercy Eke over Kim Oprah

The ex-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, shocked the internet by calling out O.B.O, Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeat singer.

Amaju Pinnick had claimed that he paid the Unavailable singer to perform at an event in Delta State back in April, but the artist refused to show up after receiving $94,000 for service and $18,000 for his private jet fuel.

The executive member of FIFA stated that the show organisers had to consider Shallipopi to perform and then berated Davido for acting like he was the biggest artist in Nigeria.

He likened Davido to Burna Boy (Davido’s rival), claiming that Burna Boy was bigger in the entertainment industry than the FEEL singer and he was of Warri descent.

Davido finally gave his reasons for not attending the event days later, stating that he had told the organisers of the event months before that he would be unable to participate. However, they used his name for publicity and ran with this narrative.

Davido apologised to his fans expecting him as he promised to give them a better, proper show.

Footballer Osimhen reveals his type of woman

Famous Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen revealed in a video with a content creator and YouTuber, Korty, that he was not interested in dating ladies who could barely afford to reciprocate his financial capabilities.

In the video, the footballer claimed how he would buy a Birkin bag that cost hundreds of thousands of Naira, and he would receive “a king was born” on his birthday (a famous celebratory phrase for men who are given nothing but a status upload on social media on their birthdays).

He announced that he did not care about picking a lover. However, he stressed that she must be able to “bring something to the table.”

“I don’t care about looks o, they say table, table; if you’re not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything o, I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl, and when it’s my turn, you’re telling me ‘a king is born today.’”

At the ‘Warri Again’ event, famous Nigerian Ay Makun referenced the Nigerian singer, Davido, by stating that the artist was a ‘small pikin’ who had been impregnating women easily while, he (Ay Makun) tried for 13 years.

He said impregnating a woman was hard work, and Davido, with a “small preeq” compared to “Warri preeq”, was doing a fine job at impregnating women.

This joke was not taken lightly by Davido’s fanbase and most Nigerian netizens as they claimed the comedy industry was lacking with humorous content.

The comedian later wrote an apology to the Timeless singer, saying the joke was not as funny as it once was during his tour in Canada and the US, and it should no longer be called a joke.

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you.” Ay Makun said.

Davido replied to the apology in a separate tweet, saying, “Nothing spoil, baba mi,”

BBN celebrity Pere melts hearts by choosing Mercy Eke over Kim Oprah

The BBN ex-housemate, Pere, was hosted on a show where he was asked questions about his newfound love.

The internet has been buzzing about the two ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates finding love after competing to win the grand prize of ₦120 million show.

On the show, Pere was asked if he were to choose between his lover, Mercy Eke and Kim Oprah, what would be his choice.

The lovestruck celebrity smiled into the microphone as he said he would pick Mercy Eke a thousand times.