The Music Blog | 5 Afrobeats Hot and Rising Artistes to Watch This Week

In the dynamic and rapidly progressing realm of Afrobeats, hot and rising talents emerge regularly to captivate audiences worldwide. We present on today’s YNDiscovr the five most promising new artists to keep an eye on this week.

Taves

The melodious and incredible sound of Taves is one you can’t miss. His unmatched style of blending lyrics and tunes in the most harmonious way possible is heard in his single “Eleyele”. Taves made a recent appearance on Bnxn’s latest album, “Sincerely Benson ” on the track, “Realize”. If you’re not familiar with Taves, it’s best to act now, as the rising talent is on his way to stardom.

Bloody Civilian

As an artist, songwriter, and vocalist, the multitalented Bloody Civilian is ascending with tremendous velocity. She gained prominence for her singles “How To Kill A Man” and “Wake Up” featuring Rema, both of which were featured on the soundtrack of the 2022 Marvel Studios film Black Panther. She was signed to the record label Def Jam. She was also nominated for the 2023 Rookie of the Year award at the Headies Awards this year. Although she did not win the category, the rising music sensation’s nomination and streaming figures are indicative of her future success.

Oladapo

Oladapo’s music career started in 2018, after releasing freestyle videos on his Instagram page. From then he gathered a loyal fan base of listeners who recognized his talent immediately. In 2019, his debut single “Mango” was shortlisted by popular music and business mogul Mr Eazi’s music initiative, Empawa Africa which served as a propelling platform for his career. His style of blending highlife sounds with distinctive contemporary elements has shone a spotlight on his talent and he is one artist to watch out for.

Psycho YP

The Abuja-based Nigerian rapper has set his sights on the king of rap crown and does not look like he’s backing down anytime soon. He gained popularity in the music scene with a critically acclaimed mixtape, album YPSZN2 which was nominated at the 2020 Headies Awards for the Best Rap Album. Known as “The Fresh Prince of Nigerian Rap”, he is regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost rap music pioneers in the Nigeria alté music scene.

Qing Madi

Qing Madi is a multi-talented artist, songwriter, and entertainer. The Nigerian artist is currently shaping the future of music with her unique genre-bending fusion of Afro beats, pop, soul, and R&B. Launching her career at only 7 years of age, Qing Madi has successfully carved her musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound. Her latest single “Why” is the follow-up to “See Finish” released earlier this year which garnered over 8.2 million streams. Qing Madi’s distinctive and peculiar style of successfully combining irresistible rhythmic drive and inspiration has touted the young artist to be the “next up” out of Nigeria and West Africa.