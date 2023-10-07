Ex-President of NFF x Davido | The Story So Far 

The ex-president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, also known as Davido, received $94,600 to perform at an event with the payment of a jet fee of $18,000.

According to Amaju Pinnick, the FIFA Executive Member, in April 2023, he had a standing contract with the FEEL singer, which included a payment fee of $94,600 and a private jet fee of $18,000 for the singer and his team; however, the artist was nowhere to be found as he did not honour the contract.

The NFF ex-president was livid at Davido’s action and called him out on his behaviour at the 19th edition of Warri Again.

He stated that the organisers had no choice but to choose Shallipopi as a replacement and the main headliner at the event.

Amaju Pinnick, in his statement, slammed Davido for acting like a big boy. In contrast, he was not the biggest artist in Nigeria, after which he compared him to his industry rival, Burna Boy.

“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.”

The FIF Executive Member played a game of tribalism by comparing Itsekiri artists to the Unavailable singer. He mentioned other musicians he deemed bigger than Davido as he tried to water down the importance of the level of Davido’s stardom in the music industry.

“You see when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than Davido,” he said.

He further likened the Nigerian artist to other entertainers in the entertainment industry who are at the peak of their careers.

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry? We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri,” he said.

Davido’s Response To The NFF Ex-President’s Claims

Since the news of his ghosting the event hit the internet, Davido has been seemingly calm about the information, taking to the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to laugh at the threats made by the NFF ex-president.

“Make I no talk,” Davido said on X.

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria, Warri. I will see you soon,” he said.