FG to introduce $617M investment in digital and creative enterprises; NNPC says it has no plans to increase fuel prices | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG aims to introduce $617M investment in digital and creative enterprises

The federal government has decided to launch over $617 million in investment through a digital and creative enterprises programme.

The i-Dice is a government program focused on enhancing investment in information, communication and technology (ICT) and other lucrative industries.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, representing the president, instructed the members of i-Dice to ensure that the programme begins before the end of November 2023.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman displays support for Tinubu over Atiku’s antics

The deputy leader of the Ndigbo in the Lagos Chapter of the APC, Jude Idimogu, has publicly announced his support for President Bola Tinubu over the Chicago State University certificates.

The former lawmaker debunked the certificate forgery claims against Tinubu, calling it a distraction and refusing to admit that the president committed such a crime.

“Tinubu did not and will never forge any certificate,” he said.

“There is nothing anyone (opposition) can do right now because God has ordained him to be President, and he emerged despite all visible hurdles,”

“God has crowned him president, and we should stop all pettiness.”

NNPC says it has no plans to increase fuel prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that it has no plans to hike the pump price of fuel at branches.

Recently, there has been panic on social media about the likelihood of NNPC increasing the price of fuel to retailers.

This fear has warranted the petroleum company to clear such rumours and put the mass’s hearts at peace.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not intend to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated,” the NNPC public announcement reads.

Tinubu assures teachers of transformation as he acknowledges their problems

President Bola Tinubu stated that his government was committed to transforming the country’s educational sector in line with the international system.

On World Teachers Day, the president, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said that the federal government was in partnership with government-owned and private school proprietors, as they were working towards improving teachers’ working conditions.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges our teachers encounter, challenges that have arisen from prolonged neglect of this noble profession […] this situation must undergo a transformation, and I am resolutely committed to effecting this change,” he said.

FG is working towards reducing Nigeria’s poverty rate to 0.6 by 2050

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, revealed the federal government’s plans to reduce the poverty rate to 0.6%.

Addressing the audience at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES29), the minister disclosed the government’s plan for the country by 2050.

“The main target of the Nigeria agenda 2050 is to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $6,000 and $33,000 by 2030 and 2050 respectively,” the minister said.

“It will also bring the poverty rate to 0.6 per cent and unemployment rate to 6.3 per cent while transiting the economy to the highest per capita GDP in the group of upper-middle-income economies.”

He then shared details on how the government will work towards achieving such a feat.