Number of active mobile subscriptions peaked at 220 million in August – NCC; Atiku Addresses Pres. Tinubu’s Alleged CSU Certificate Forgery | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCC says the number of active mobile subscriptions peaked at 220 million in August

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced that over 220 million phones in Nigeria have active mobile subscriptions as of August 2023.

The Executive Vice President of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, revealed this on his trip to the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

Umar Danbatta, represented by Umar Alkasim, NCC’s director of the consumer affairs bureau, claimed that telecommunication strengthens individuals and allows governments to run their administration smoothly without glitches.

“In Nigeria today, the number of active mobile subscriptions reached 220,715,961 as of August 2023,” he said.

“In this new environment, the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses depends on their ability to leverage new technologies by acquiring the necessary digital skills to do business on an international scale. This, in turn, benefits the economy financially.”

Atiku addresses Tinubu’s alleged CSU certificate forgery

The presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, has given a speech concerning the submission of forged academic certificates to INEC by the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Thursday, 5, the former vice-president spoke out about Tinubu’s alleged CSU certificate forgery presented to INEC after recovering the authentic certificates from Chicago State University, revealing that President Tinubu once attended and graduated from the school.

Atiku called on all leaders, including Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), requesting that they join his campaign against Tinubu’s illegal power steal. He said Nigeria’s reputation is at stake by letting a man with such an allegedly illegitimate claim sit on Nigeria’s power.

The ex-vice president stated that it should not take months to verify a candidate’s certificates. Hence, he would not stop fighting for truth until the Supreme Court rules.

Niger Delta community requests for renewal of Niger Delta pipeline contract

A community leader in Niger Delta, Sir Matthew Itsekure, has requested that President Bola Tinubu consider instructing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to renew a contract for pipeline surveillance in his region.

According to a statement made by the community leader, the renewal of the pipeline contract was the only solution towards the theft of oil and the unexplainable delay of crude production.

“The renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract will enhance and sustain the already growing production quantum of crude to meet our target allocation as their activities are effectively frustrating illegal oil bunkering activities that were the norm in the area,” he said.

“[…] it’s my considered view that renewing this contract for Tantita Security would give the government the necessary impetus in the development and growth of the economy as there would be higher earnings in forex to achieve this,” he concluded.

National Immigration Service reveal 100,000 passports are yet to be collected

The acting comptroller of the NIS, Wura-Ola Adepoju, announced that there are over 100k passports yet to be received by applicants across the country.

She stated that due to the instruction by the Minister of Interior, over two hundred thousand passport application backlogs have been cleared after the stated deadline.

“As of today, 91,981 passport booklets have been collected so far. There are 112,351 others not yet collected,” she said.

She claimed that there has been a high demand for passports lately as the people are affected by the “Japa syndrome.”

LP’s Peter Obi rejects Atiku’s call for an investigation into Tinubu’s CSU certificates

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has refused to partner with Atiku Abubakar in requesting them to look into Tinubu’s alleged forged certificates.

Peter Obi claimed he was focused on his mandate, which was robbed at the Supreme Court.

The statement signed by the national public secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, disclosed that Peter Obi is actively “seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate, and he is focused on that.”