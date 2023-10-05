Atiku Abubakar to address Tinubu’s CSU credential scandal today; United Arab Emirates in talks with FG to resolve visa ban | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku Abubakar to address Tinubu’s CSU credential scandal today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Atiku Abubakar to address Tinubu’s CSU credential scandal today

The 2023 presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has announced that he will have a world conference to discuss President Tinubu’s certificate forgery.

According to Dele Momodu, Atiku’s spokesperson, Atiku plans to hold the world conference as he addresses Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate scandal.

Atiku had requested the president’s certificates from the university as he believed the president may not have been honest about his credentials.

Since the CSU claimed they did not issue the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC, the Nigerian president is being called out for forgery of documents.

On Thursday, October 5, Atiku will address the issue in a world conference.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) decries the low salaries of Osun magistrates and the poor condition of courtrooms

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has publicly announced the poor conditions of its courtrooms in Osun State and the inadequate salaries paid to the presidents and magistrates of the Customary Court.

These complaints were passed down directly to the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, in a letter signed by the NBA Chairman, Yemi Abiona and Secretary, Ibrahim Hassan.

The Association urged the government to do something about its issues as the courtrooms are infested with reptiles and snakes.

“Many states in the Federation, including some of our neighbouring states like Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti with which we share a common heritage, have taken giant and commendable stride to guarantee the enviable condition of service for their magistrates having regards to the delicate nature of their jobs and particularly the need to insulate them from any kind of immoral or corrupt inducement and distraction.” the letter reads.

United Arab Emirates in talks with FG to resolve visa ban

A five-member team of delegates from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived in Nigeria to discuss the issue surrounding the visa ban between both countries so that they may resume commercial flights.

The delegates, including Alhosani Talal, Almannaei Khalid, Alshehhu Rasheed, Janahi Asma, and Teo Teck San, arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

These delegates are already conversing with an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja as all opinions are aired between both parties regarding the concluded terms between the leaders, Bola Tinubu and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Foreign Affairs official who has chosen to remain anonymous has revealed that some members of the UAE team were instructed to handle all the terms concerning the visa ban. At the same time, the rest were told to focus on flight resumptions.

“They (UAE officials) met with our officials who have roles to play in fulfilling the agreements reached in Abu Dhabi. I believe there are just a few more final touches to be put on the agreements; then those terms will become active.” the Foreign Affairs official said.

Benefactor implements a fuel subsidy contract with a Kano filling station; the sale of fuel now goes for ₦415

Since fuel prices have skyrocketed following the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal, Nigerians have found it challenging to purchase power or transport themselves.

Due to this massive calamity that had befallen the majority, a Borno State-based benefactor, Ibrahim Jibrin Mohammed, has contracted a Kano filling station in agreement that the station will now sell fuel to the people at the rate of ₦415 per litre.

The fuel price initially sold at 615 at NNPCL has now been instructed to be sold for 415 in Tal’udu, Kano.

According to Ibrahim Jibrin, the gesture was made as directed by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, in her bid to assist Nigerians.

The benefactor, represented by his coordinator, Abbakaka Hassan, disclosed that this would be done in all six geopolitical zones. This means the fuel reduction will occur in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, Maiduguri, and Kano.

“We will sell the fuel to commuters throughout the day until we exhaust what we have. We are targeting as many people as possible.” the coordinator said.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) says public opinion is weightless against court rulings

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that only the law and constitution can ultimately determine rulings made by the judicial.

The CJN claimed that the public’s notion of a case, despite how firm their resolve, is powerless in changing the outcome of a judicial case.

“Several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the Judiciary; it is, however, crystal clear that public opinion, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country, which we apply in deciding each case,” he said.

He mentioned how jurists and justices have received life-threatening messages. However, this has not deterred the judicial officials from performing their duties. He said this at Abuja, as he administered the oath of office on 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

“The entire letters and words of the oath you have just taken must reside in a prime place of your heart and be generously applied in your adjudications,” he said.