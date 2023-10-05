Film Blog: Africa Magic’s New Original Series “Chronicles” Set to Air on October 6th



Africa Magic has announced its new original series “Chronicles” set to premiere on October 6th 2023. The grappling series follows the story of four daring girls who plan to pull off a big heist. However, things take a drastic turn when they are stuck in a church and the sanctuary chapel becomes a stage for mind-boggling suspense and a ton of other surprises.

Directed and produced by the award-winning filmmaker Rogers Ofime, the movie boasts of an exciting casting including, Yomi-Fash Lanso, Dee Edith Ndukwe, Sharon Rotimi, Audrey Harrison, Barbara Aduba, Taiwo Ola, Sinmileoluwa Hassan and a host of many others.

Speaking on the film and the creative acumen of the cast, Rogers said “Everything is easy when the actors come line-perfect, understand their characters and also their environment that led to, put them to, and the situation that created the environment. We had a sit down before we began and i had each actor tell me about their character and the rest you can say is history”

With complexities of faith, a web of deceit, betrayal and hidden agendas, get ready for a captivating ride into the depths of a faith so pure, it’ll leave you at the edge of your seat.

The series is set to premiere on October 6th, 2023, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase.

Click here to watch the full trailer.