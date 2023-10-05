Here’s A Free Ebook By OhentPay To Help Immigrants Settle In The United Kingdom

OhentPay Ebook

Ebook includes a list of essential apps for immigrants, as well as tips on how to adjust to life in the UK.

OhentPay, a financial remittance platform that allows users to send money to friends, family and businesses in the UK and Nigeria, has released a free ebook titled ‘How To Settle In The UK & The Apps You Need As An Immigrant.’

The ebook is designed to help immigrants adjust to life in the UK and provides tips on everything from finding a job and housing to opening a bank account and meeting new friends. It also includes a list of essential apps for immigrants, such as Citymapper, Rightmove, NHS App,etc, which are all recommended apps for residents in the UK. 

“Moving to a new country can be a challenging, thrilling and somewhat confusing experience,” said Obianuju Okeke, Content Marketing Executive at OhentPay. “That’s why we wanted to create this ebook to provide immigrants with the information and resources they need to make the transition as smooth as possible. We truly hope that this ebook will be a valuable resource for immigrants who are new to the UK.”

The ebook is packed with useful information and tips, such as:

  • How to find a job and housing in the UK as a new immigrant
  • How to open a bank account and how to send money back home
  • How to navigate the UK healthcare system
  • How to make friends and build a community in the UK
  • A list of essential apps for immigrants

The free ebook can be downloaded by visiting www.bit.ly/ohentpayguidetouk . Download this fully packed ebook today and start your new life in the UK on the right foot! For more information about OhentPay and their services, please visit www.ohentpay.com  or contact Obianuju Okeke at [email protected].

OhentPay is a financial remittance platform that enables users to send money to friends, family and businesses in the UK and Nigeria. OhentPay services allows users to always enjoy the most favourable rates on cross-border transactions, low transaction fees, security and 24/7 customer support. 

