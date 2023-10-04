YTech| Top 10 Tech Content Creators

How do you know what trending tech gadgets to buy and keep yourself updated in the tech world? These top 10 tech content creators review almost every device that any tech-savvy person could be interested in.

You can find these tech content creators on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. On these platforms, they go into the nitty-gritty of the tech world, introducing their audience to new tech and how best to get the most from them.

Here are the top 10 tech content creators you should know

Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo Fosudo is one of the pioneers and probably the most popular tech content creators in the Nigerian tech content-creating industry. With over 558k subscribers on YouTube and 219k followers on Instagram, Fisayo is a storyteller as he effortlessly reviews tech gadgets in a way that educates the audience and informs them of the latest tech trends.

Miss Techy

Miss Techy not only reviews tech gadgets but also shares uncommon information on applications that the viewers should know. Tobi Ayeni (Miss Techy) infuses her content with humor with her top-notch video editing as she is also a digital creator. With over 165k followers on Instagram, Miss Techy is among our top ten tech content creators.

Eric Okafor

Eric reviews the best and worst tech gadgets to his audience on YouTube. The tech content creator is a video producer, and on his page, he offers gaming reviews, unboxing videos, and DIY tech videos. Eric has over 359k subscribers on YouTube and 158k followers on Instagram.

Oscarmini

With a calming voice and personality, Oscar Frank displays his love for tech gadgets on his YouTube page with 74.5k subscribers. The content creator reviews headphones, microphones, watches, game consoles, and smartphones.

Henry Okwuenu

This tech product reviewer posts often posts unboxing videos where he stimulates his audience’s minds, allowing them to experience a tech gadget for the first time. Henry Okwuenu’s reviews are detailed as he reviews laptops, smartphones, mirrorless cameras, and many more.

Valor Reviews

Valor Reviews comes alive in this list as the content creator major reviews affordable gadgets desirable and usable by the large market. Valor explains the differences in these low-cost phones and encourages his viewers to purchase whichever they deem helpful enough.

Kagantech

Kagantech is one of Nigeria’s foremost tech content creators as he effortlessly dives into reviewing tech products for his African audience. Kagan informs his 217k followers on Instagram about the latest smartphones and which would best fit their personalities. He also owns a tech store where interested buyers can put their desired gadget items.

Samuel Adeniyi

Samuel Adeniyi is a tech reviewer with over 1 million accumulated views on his YouTube page; the content creator offers his viewers mobile tutorials as he not only reviews apps but smartphones and gadgets within his reach.

Emmanuel Obuobi Fianko

Emmanuel is a tech reviewer with no limits to his product range. This tech content creator has taken up AI and educates his audience with helpful AI websites to assist in professional lifestyles. Emmanuel shares his love for tech with his 188k followers on Instagram, promoting only quality products.

Comfietech

This tech content creator updates her 154k followers on Instagram with hacks and know-how videos that may help them as they navigate the tech world. She offers tech tips along with knowledge of AI. With a petty smile, Comfietech consistently produces content that keeps her audience in the constant loop of the tech world.