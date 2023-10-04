Film Blog: Stills from Bolaji Ogunmola’s Upcoming Film “Anjola” (Photos)

Bolaji Ogunmola’s upcoming movie “Anjola” has just released amazing still photos from its just concluded principal photography session set in Lagos.

The movie directed by Valentine Edochie follows the story of a married couple’s love which is put to the test when a single night brings forth an alarming clash of desires- one longing for a natural conception, the other questioning the boundaries of belief. The movie stars Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Jude Chukuwa, and Elozonam Ogbolu amongst others alongside Barny Emordi as the Director of Photography.

Bolaji Ogunmola’s production company, The Ogunmola Company (TOC) has been behind the production of different content for platforms including AfricaMagic, ROK, Amazon Prime, and others. Her venture into movie production is a testament of her intense artistic expression and amazing storytelling skills.

Her latest film, “Anjola” features the themes of motherhood, depression, love, pain, support system, and patience. Although no release date has been set, the new movie promises to be a reletable and amazing piece of art.

See photos below: