Music Blog: Boj & Ajebutter Announce New Music “Make e no cause fight” Set to Drop November 17th

The multi-talented duo have teamed up yet again to release the much anticipated song “Make e no cause fight” on November 17th, 2023. The duo known for their baritone voices and incredible storytelling lyrics have featured each other on quite a number of songs like “Yawa”, “Omo Pastor”, “Tungba” amongst others. However this is going to be their first song together since 2019. The announcement has been met with a lot of positive reactions with fans and listeners anticipating the new sound. As both artists are known for their musical mastery and finesse, we expect this to be one for the books.

See the announcement here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx57wQhK3bY/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Abraham Isaac October 4, 2023

Film Blog: Stills from Bolaji Ogunmola’s Upcoming Film “Anjola” (Photos)

Bolaji Ogunmola’s upcoming movie “Anjola” has just released amazing still photos from its just concluded principal photography session set in ...

YNaija September 30, 2023

Court orders Kano government to pay ₦30bn to shop owners for demolition compensation; FG and Wema Bank partner to train 3 million Nigerians in Digital skill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 26, 2023

AWS report: Cloud adoption in Nigeria set to yield NGN $30.2 trillion economic uplift by 2033, new study reveals

Lagos, September 26, 2023 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), commissioned a new report ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 14, 2023

DJ Cuppy Advocates For Quality Education For Children at The United Nations.

The International Day of Peace Youth Event at the United Nations in New York was graced by Nigerian artiste Florence ...

YNaija August 31, 2023

Everything You Need To Know About a Career in Psychology

Psychology is a fascinating field that explores the complexities of human behavior and the factors that drive it. If you’re ...

YNaija August 31, 2023

How To Use a Backlink Tool

In the age of digital marketing, backlinks have become a crucial component of search engine optimization (SEO). To ensure your ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail