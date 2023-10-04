Music Blog: Boj & Ajebutter Announce New Music “Make e no cause fight” Set to Drop November 17th

The multi-talented duo have teamed up yet again to release the much anticipated song “Make e no cause fight” on November 17th, 2023. The duo known for their baritone voices and incredible storytelling lyrics have featured each other on quite a number of songs like “Yawa”, “Omo Pastor”, “Tungba” amongst others. However this is going to be their first song together since 2019. The announcement has been met with a lot of positive reactions with fans and listeners anticipating the new sound. As both artists are known for their musical mastery and finesse, we expect this to be one for the books.

See the announcement here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx57wQhK3bY/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==