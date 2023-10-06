Deep Dive: Tems | Her Journey to Being a Global Sensation and Brand New Single

“In a time where mainstream female artists are unfairly judged based on their looks, the mystery with which she carries herself has been a far cry from the eccentricity that many think is necessary to make it big in music today.”

Tems paused the internet yesterday with the announcement of her latestsingle,e “Me and U” dropping in the late hours of October 5th 2023.

The multi-talented, Grammy-award-winning superstar took to her Instagram to announce the drop with incredible video cuts and visuals showcasing her established elegance, style, and talent. The much-anticipated drop would be her first single in two years.

With fans and listeners spread across the world, the internationally acclaimed superstar has a somewhat interesting stardom story, one you might know to only exist in “fairytales”. Although no one has said it on record, we have at one point thought about it: “How did she get so famous?”

In this article, we shall be taking a deep dive into the world of Temilade Openiyi, her journey as “Tems,” and the transition from home/studio artist to Grammy-winning superstar.

The Debut

After an unfulfilling job in digital marketing, Tems quit to focus fully on her passion. In 2018, she introduced herself to Nigeria’s alte scene with her single Mr Rebel. A sound different from the common mainstream music like the catchy upbeat songs sung by most artists, Mr Rebel was one for the books. Tems performed the track at shows like Show Dem Camp’s Palmwine Festival, where her music gathered fans who were eager to spread the word about her amazing talents and unique sound.

With the goal being sky high, Tems released more music in 2019, one of which was Try Me. The combination of Tems’ vocals and the song’s ferocious lyrics evoked a wave of strength and power with an eruption of raw emotions. The song, which demonstrated what it meant to have an unwavering belief in oneself and conveyed a strong message to critics, became an instant success.

The Power of Essence

Tems’ story went from good to great after her feature on Wizkids’ Essence. Together, both artists sounded like a match made in musical paradise. Wizkid’s soothing and simple-flowing finesse, mixed with Tems’ mesmerising depth, birthed the perfect blend, making Essence the love song we have come to love and adore.

From then on, her exceptional and distinct vocal prowess became undeniable to more people, both locally and internationally. Although the song went on to be the unrivalled soundtrack of summer 2021, its success did not end there. It went on to be the first Nigerian record in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200.

After a remix featuring Justin Bieber, Essence garnered more attention and was nominated at the Grammys for Best Global Music Performance. The song went on to receive multiple nominations and awards, including the BET Award for Best Collaboration in 2022, the Soul Train Music Award for Best Collaboration in 2021, and the Headies Award for Best Recording of the Year.

Following the success of Essence, the streets were laden with words of Tem’s music mastery and delivery in the song, which led people to her catalogue of music and revealed that Essence was only just the beginning.

“I Will Wait For You”

Taking a step back to 2020, Tems released her debut EP For Broken Ears. The beautiful seven-track EP contained different songs, one of which was an interlude of her mother narrating the story behind Tems’ name and her being a “special baby”. According to the interlude, Tems’ mother was certain from her birth that she was destined for great things.

Tems quickly proved her mother right after her collaboration with the renowned American rapper Future. Future’s hit song, Wait For U was a sample of Tems’s song Higher, one of the songs on her 2020 EP. Although the international audience were already introduced to Tems with Essence, her voice on Wait for U birthed something completely different. It exposed her to a wider music audience, which were captivated and mesmerised by her sound. It’s ironic how an almost unrecognised song could pave the way for her to the 2023 Grammys, but such was the story with the amazing Tems.

Marvel and “Renaissance”

In 2022, Beyonce released the tracklist for her Album Renaissance. In one of her songs, she credited Tems, leaving the internet in shock. According to her, Tems contributed to writing and performing Move, an alluring and rhythmic​​ track on the album.

Shortly after Tems recognition by Beyoncé, Marvel published the teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, exciting fans yet again with the sound of Tems’ voice. For Tems and her supporters, July 2022 was a wonderfully blessed month.

She sang a stunning and passionate cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ No Woman, No Cry. Her supporters were aware that good things were on the way, but none had any idea they would arrive so quickly.

Grammy-Winning Superstar

The latest accomplishment under Tems’ belt is a Grammy Award for her contribution to Future’s Wait for U. Although the track was nominated for awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, it was awarded the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

With a Grammy already in her trophy case in just less than a decade since her appearance on the music scene, the talented singer and songwriter has continued to exceed expectations. Her unique vocals and credible consistency are a testament to what Tems has in store for us, and we can only say that we are yet to see the best of Tems and the magic she brings.

Stream her latest single, “Me and U” here