Nigerian Music Label Mavin Records Seeks Potential Sale or Major Investment

The popular music label, Mavin Records is actively considering options for a huge sale of its stake according to reports.

Led by the renowned music producer and mogul Don Jazzy, the record label is also seeking an equity investment and has already started receiving bids from major industry players like Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE.

The deal, being facilitated by Shot Tower Capital, is said to be valued at $125 million and could potentially rise to $200 million. However, it remains unclear whether the label’s publishing assets and music catalog would be included in the deal.

This huge financial move by Mavin Records is aimed at funding the label’s expansion, especially since the African music industry is gaining prominence in the international music scene.

However, reports say that the label’s management led by Don Jazzy is expected to retain a position of influence over the label’s affairs regardless of who takes the reins of power.

Despite UMG’s connection to some artists in the label, like the distribution of Rema’s “Calm Down” HYBE appears to be leading the race.

The label is home to star talents like Rema and Ayra Starr whose emergence on the global stage has had a large impact on the African music scene. For instance, Rema’s recent collaboration with Selena Gomez has a total song activity of 9 billion streams, a feat that could only be dreamed of about a decade ago. Aside from the international names, artists like Ladipoe, Crayon, Magixx, and Boy Spyce among others are already recognized as household names in the Nigerian music industry.

For the current suitors, the deal comes with immense benefits. Aside from the label boasting of a top artist roster, the potential investor or buyer has the chance to be a top player in the Nigerian Afrobeats industry, a key genre that has continued to explode around the globe. Also, they would also land a key partner in Don Jazzy, a leading figure already established in the Nigerian music business.

The outcome of this deal will be pivotal in reshaping the position of the Nigerian Music industry in the global scene. Whether it’s going to be UMG, HYBE, or a major financial industry player, fans and music enthusiasts eagerly await the fate of the renowned MavinRecords.