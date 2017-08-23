The Thread: “Western Education is haram” “Bobrisky will be the norm” | TwitterNG rails against JAMB’s new cut-off mark

Nigerians are crying bloody murder against JAMB’s recent decision to reduce its cut-off mark to 120. People of God, 120. Who’s half-witted idea was this? Once upon a time, Nigeria used to be the place students all over the world flocked to for studies. Now our students are headed out of our shores in droves to get certified because the world looks at our degrees with suspicious eyes.

Is anyone thinking about the forex we could have saved if we had decent education in this country? And we complain about brain drain.

Dr Dipo has more stern words for JAMB, Buhari and everyone concerned with this decision.

See below:

Cut off mark for JAMB is now 120/400. They lowered the standards for President Buhari. They lowered the standards for Nigerian students. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 23, 2017

Reactions:

49% Sir. That was what it was when I left secondary school back in 2002 — Tolúlọpé̩ (@Pampamiboy) August 23, 2017

I agree with this. We must develop the culture of holding our leaders accountable. This is the main reason why they get away with 'murder' — ~ Mójisòlá Amósùn ~ (@MoAmosun) August 23, 2017

Why aren't we exploring mean of improving standards.Everyone has a brain and knowledge doesn't reside in any specific geographical location — Koko (@BankeLaw) August 23, 2017

Low cut off Mark means poor graduate quality which means education will still not impact economy therefore bye to knowledge-based economy — Koko (@BankeLaw) August 23, 2017

It's an attempt to increase d number of students who pay for the Post-JAMB test. The schools will still weed them out. It's backyard robbery — Imhons Erons (@ImhonsSays) August 23, 2017

When JAMB cut-off mark was 200, we still ended up with graduates like Garba Shehu & Lai Mohammed. Bobrisky will be a norm at JAMB-120! — Imhons Erons (@ImhonsSays) August 23, 2017

Which exam will you fail more than two-third of questions and will still be certified "PASSED"? ANS:JAMB. The system is just bound to worsen — Dr Igwe Emeka (@emmy_1000) August 23, 2017

To think that i wrote Jamb 3 times and i didn't score less than 200 in each makes me worry about our decline when i see this decision. — Samuel Oyedepo (@OyedepoSamuel) August 23, 2017

They lower the standard so their children who cant pass Jamb can become graduates and then rule over the rest of us. 120/400 #badidea — Damola Giwa (@gdammy) August 23, 2017

The beginning of the bottom of the end. B4 we start, we are at a disadvantage, we barely have the opportunity to compete, now this. — ~ Mójisòlá Amósùn ~ (@MoAmosun) August 23, 2017

Western Education is HARAM… — Mark Fielder (@Ack_Spencer) August 23, 2017

depressing. Quantity against Quality. There was a nation. https://t.co/rxGal2g4F5 — sibon (@chuuokoye) August 23, 2017

#Crying. 😭😭😭😭