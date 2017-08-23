The Thread: “Western Education is haram” “Bobrisky will be the norm” | TwitterNG rails against JAMB’s new cut-off mark

Nigerians are crying bloody murder against JAMB’s recent decision to reduce its cut-off mark to 120. People of God, 120. Who’s half-witted idea was this? Once upon a time, Nigeria used to be the place students all over the world flocked to for studies. Now our students are headed out of our shores in droves to get certified because the world looks at our degrees with suspicious eyes.

Is anyone thinking about the forex we could have saved if we had decent education in this country? And we complain about brain drain.

Dr Dipo has more stern words for JAMB, Buhari and everyone concerned with this decision.

See below:

 

Reactions:

#Crying. 😭😭😭😭

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting” “Ashe Rats were the real threat” | Top 10 tweets about Aso Rock’s Rats

Education minister, Adamu Adamu MUST go | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

The Thread: Does NBC’s new rules against hate speech meet these standards?