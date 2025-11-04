Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Reveals that Fear of Persecution Kept Senators from Supporting Her

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Pass Strict Laws Against Money Laundering and Terrorism

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reveals that fear of persecution kept senators from supporting her

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan said fear of political persecution prevented many of her colleagues from publicly supporting her during her suspension from the Senate. Speaking in Okene, Kogi State, she noted that while several senators reached out privately, they avoided open solidarity to protect themselves.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described her suspension as illegal, saying it revealed how intimidation and fear shape conduct within public institutions.

She added that the suspension also disrupted constituency projects in her district, as contractors faced delays due to political interference. Despite the challenges, she vowed to remain focused on serving her constituents.

Lagos Police declare Sowore wanted over alleged public disturbance

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has declared activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore wanted for allegedly inciting public unrest in Oworonshoki. Jimoh accused Sowore of attempting to provoke protests over the recent demolition of buildings in the area.

Earlier on Monday, police fired teargas to disperse demonstrators opposing the demolitions, leaving several injured and 13 people arrested.

Jimoh said there was no need for the protest since the state government had compensated affected residents. He urged Sowore to surrender to the police, accusing him of plotting to obstruct traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge.

JAMB uncovers 15,000 forged admission letters for NYSC eligibility

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has uncovered 15,000 candidates who forged admission letters to qualify for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said the board has begun prosecuting those involved in the forgery.

Speaking at the NYSC Batch C pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja, Oloyede revealed that 17 deputy vice-chancellors, deputy registrars, and four JAMB staff are in ICPC custody over the scandal.

He warned university officials and students to follow due process, noting that many of their problems stem from deliberate disregard for established rules.

Naira hits 10-month high after Nigeria’s exit from FATF grey list

The naira surged to a 10-month high of ₦1,444.42 per dollar at the official market last Wednesday, closing October at ₦1,422/$, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data. Analysts attribute the gains to the CBN’s recent financial reforms and Nigeria’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, both of which boosted investor confidence.

The development has strengthened market optimism, improved liquidity, and attracted capital inflows. The naira also appreciated to ₦1,465/$ at the parallel market.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose to $43.1 billion, while ABCON President Aminu Gwadabe said the FATF delisting restored market confidence and eased pressure on the currency.

Youth parliament speakers back women’s reserved seats bill

The Conference of State Youth Parliament Speakers (COSYPS) has endorsed the Reserved Seats Bill for Women, calling it a major step toward gender-balanced governance in Nigeria. Deputy Chairperson Itunuoluwa Soniregun said the Bill marks a historic move for fairness and inclusion.

The proposed law, already passed for second reading in the House of Representatives, seeks to create additional seats for women in national and state assemblies. It aims to ensure women have a stronger voice in decision-making and policymaking.

Soniregun praised lawmakers for promoting equity and noted that women’s leadership, especially at the grassroots, continues to inspire innovation and community development.