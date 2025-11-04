Nollywood Movies Coming Out This November 2025

Nollywood has a great selection of movies coming out this November to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this November:

Fractured (November 5th)

This psychological thriller follows the life of an accomplished businesswoman and adopted heiress, whose illusion of a perfect life is left fractured after a violent robbery in her home leaves her with trauma and forces her to confront repressed memories. Some of the cast members are Shaffy Bello, Etim Effiong, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

The film premieres at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2025 with a complimentary screening on November 5th at the Landmark Center, Lekki.

3 Cold Dishes (November 7th)

3 Cold Dishes tells the story of three women who meet each other and are bound by shared trauma, lose each other, and reunite years later to serve justice for their trauma in the coldest way.

This movie stars Osas Ighodaro, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Greg Ojefua, and Taiwo Adeyemi. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Son Of Iron (November 14th)

Set in contemporary Nigeria, this film follows the life of Kunle, a young man haunted by powerful dreams and encounters with his late grandfather that awaken a spiritual force within him.

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, the cast includes Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Mr Marcaroni, and Sola Sobowale.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Grandpa Must Obey (November 21st)

When a grumpy older man finds himself caring for his energetic grandchildren, he is forced to confront his past trauma to heal from unspoken wounds.

Directed by Chibuzor Afurobi and produced by Uche Okocha. Some of the cast members are Bimbo Akintola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Darasimi Nadi, Yvonne Jegede, and Fiyin Adenuga. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Safari (November 21st)

Directed by Obi Emelonye, this film follows the story of a Nigerian politician’s wife, who, in exhaustion from the chaos surrounding the political climate of her husband, decides to take a trip to Kenya, but soon becomes ensnared in drama when she becomes involved with a local beach boy who is accused of murder by a tourist. Some of the cast members are Osas Ighodaro, Jidekene Achufusi, Anthony Monjaro, and Ali Nuhu.

Son Of The Soil (November 21st)

Directed by Chee Keong Cheung and written by Razaaq Adoti, the film details the story of an ex-soldier with a haunted past, whose return to Nigeria to mourn his sister gets him drawn back into the world of death and violence.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Unknown Soja

While trying to live a quiet life as the owner of an auto workshop, away from the dealings of his past, chaos enters his life when armed men invade his home, and everything he has built begins to crumble at the seams.

Directed by Marc Adebesin and written by Omowunmi Dada, some of the cast members are Deyemi Okanlawon and Omowunmi Dada.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.