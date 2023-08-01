May Edochie Reportedly Files N100 Million Lawsuit Against Judy Austin

Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s personal life has become the subject of headlines once more as his wife, May Yul Edochie, reportedly filed a N100 million lawsuit against Judy Austin, whom she accuses of engaging in an extramarital relationship with her husband.

Also in a dramatic turn of events, May Yul Edochie has initiated the legal process to dissolve her marriage with the acclaimed actor while simultaneously seeking to hold Judy Austin accountable for her alleged involvement in the affair. Reports indicate that May filed for divorce from Yul, citing adultery with Judy as a significant reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

It is worth noting that despite Judy and Yul publicly presenting themselves as husband and wife on social media, sources have revealed that their union is not legally recognized. This has led to additional legal complexities surrounding Yul’s ability to marry anyone else until his official divorce from May is finalized.

According to the legal filing, May Yul Edochie is seeking N100 million as damages for the emotional distress and harm caused by the alleged affair. The scandalous revelations have garnered significant attention, both from media outlets and the public, as fans and onlookers eagerly follow the unfolding events in this high-profile case.

However, the response from Judy and Yul has been somewhat elusive. Sources suggest that they appear to be avoiding the petitions and have yet to make any official statements regarding the legal proceedings.

As this celebrity scandal and legal battle continue to captivate the public, it remains to be seen how the case will unfold and what impact it will have on the lives and careers of those involved. For now, all eyes are on the courtroom as the drama unfolds in this gripping tale of love, betrayal, and legal consequences.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 1, 2023

Iran Declares Two-Day Nationwide Holiday Over Extreme Heat

In a bid to safeguard public health during the relentless heatwave, Iran has announced a two-day holiday for government workers ...

YNaija August 1, 2023

Basketmouth’s Son Joins Liverpool Football Academy in the UK

In an exciting development, Jason Okpocha, the son of Nigerian ace comedian Basketmouth, has taken a big step in his ...

YNaija August 1, 2023

Australian Childcare Worker Charged With 1,623 Sexual Abuse Offences Against 91 Children Over a Span of 15 Years

Police in Australia have revealed a shocking and horrifying case of child sex abuse involving a childcare worker who allegedly ...

YNaija August 1, 2023

Euphoria Star Actor Angus Cloud Dies at 25, Death Suspected as Possible Overdose #RIPFez

A dark cloud hangs over Euphoria fans as they mourn the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, the gifted American actor ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

Akpabio Reveals Why Wike was not Grilled in Ministerial Screening

During the recent ministerial nominees’ screening, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, shed light on the surprising exemption of the immediate ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

Ministerial Screening: Nominee’s Age Raises Eyebrows in 10th Senate

The Senate chambers witnessed a moment of controversy during the screening of Prof. Joseph Utsev, a ministerial nominee, which has ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail