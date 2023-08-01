May Edochie Reportedly Files N100 Million Lawsuit Against Judy Austin

Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s personal life has become the subject of headlines once more as his wife, May Yul Edochie, reportedly filed a N100 million lawsuit against Judy Austin, whom she accuses of engaging in an extramarital relationship with her husband.

Also in a dramatic turn of events, May Yul Edochie has initiated the legal process to dissolve her marriage with the acclaimed actor while simultaneously seeking to hold Judy Austin accountable for her alleged involvement in the affair. Reports indicate that May filed for divorce from Yul, citing adultery with Judy as a significant reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

It is worth noting that despite Judy and Yul publicly presenting themselves as husband and wife on social media, sources have revealed that their union is not legally recognized. This has led to additional legal complexities surrounding Yul’s ability to marry anyone else until his official divorce from May is finalized.

According to the legal filing, May Yul Edochie is seeking N100 million as damages for the emotional distress and harm caused by the alleged affair. The scandalous revelations have garnered significant attention, both from media outlets and the public, as fans and onlookers eagerly follow the unfolding events in this high-profile case.

However, the response from Judy and Yul has been somewhat elusive. Sources suggest that they appear to be avoiding the petitions and have yet to make any official statements regarding the legal proceedings.

As this celebrity scandal and legal battle continue to captivate the public, it remains to be seen how the case will unfold and what impact it will have on the lives and careers of those involved. For now, all eyes are on the courtroom as the drama unfolds in this gripping tale of love, betrayal, and legal consequences.