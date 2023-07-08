May Edochie Breaks Silence on Son’s Tragic Death, Expresses Gratitude for Support

May Edochie, the wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, has finally spoken out about the heartbreaking loss of her son, Kambilichukwu.

The young boy tragically passed away in March after suffering a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

Since then, May has maintained silence and refrained from social media activity. However, she took to Instagram on Saturday to express her gratitude for the outpouring of condolences from the public.

In her heartfelt post, May described the experience of losing her firstborn as “incredibly intense and painful.” Despite the immense grief, she shared that she is finding strength and coping with the loss. She acknowledged that no English word can truly capture the depth of losing a child, emphasizing that it is an indescribable and devastating experience.

May expressed her appreciation for the support received, stating, “Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.”

While the family continues to navigate through the inexpressible grief, May assured her followers that they are finding solace by God’s grace.

Acknowledging the mystery of the future and the unforgettable nature of such a loss, May emphasized the need to find a way to live with the pain and difficulties that come with such tragic events.