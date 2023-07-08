City of Houston Honors Davido, Declares July 7th ‘Davido Day’

Nigerian megastar Davido received a special honor from the City of Houston during his Timeless Tour in the United States.

Known for his influential contributions to the African music industry and his global success, Davido’s impact was recognized as a member of Houston City Council, Edward Pollard, attended his sold-out concert at the Toyota Arena on July 7th, 2023.

During the event, Pollard announced that July 7th would be officially recognized as “Davido Day” in the City of Houston.

The proclamation was made by Houston City Mayor Sylvester Turner, acknowledging Davido’s stellar achievements as a superstar and his significant contributions to the music industry through his chart-topping hits.

Davido’s latest album, “Timeless,” released on March 31, 2023, has already shattered first-week African records on major streaming platforms.

The album features standout tracks like “Unavailable” with South African artist Musa Keys, which has gained international acclaim and ranks among the top Afrobeats songs of the year.

