‘You’ll Continue to Be a He’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Prayer for Son Relocating to the US

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo took to social media to publicly share his heartfelt prayers for his son who is relocating to the United States.

In a video, Kanayo expressed his wishes for his son to uphold the values he has been taught and to continue “to be a he”.

He also prayed for his son’s academic achievements, urging him to focus on his studies and job rather than tattoos. Kanayo emphasized the importance of not forgetting God and expressed confidence that his son’s achievements would make America proud.

While Kanayo O Kanayo did not explicitly explain what he meant by “remaining a he,” the mention of not getting tattoos and the concerns expressed by some African parents about the LGBTQ movement suggest a potential connection.

LGBTQ rights in the United States are highly recognized and protected, with increasing acceptance and legal accommodations over the years.

Kanayo O Kanayo, born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, is a renowned actor and lawyer from Mbaise in Imo State. He has been married to Nneka Onyekwere since 1999, and together they have four children: Uloaku Valerie, Kosisochukwu Montell, Einstein, and Clinton.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 8, 2023

Mmesoma Admitted to Forging JAMB Result – Anambra Committee of Inquiry Reveals

The committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government has confirmed that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her Unified Tertiary ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

Darius Jackson Returns to Social Media, Deletes All Photos of Keke Palmer

Darius Daulton Jackson has made a return to social media after a brief hiatus, during which he removed all photos ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

Kano State Police to Organize Football Match with Repentant Thugs in Innovative Rehabilitation Effort

In a groundbreaking move aimed at positively transforming the lives of former criminals, the Kano State Police Command has announced ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

CBN Increases Surveillance on Transactions with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

In a recent development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Deposit Money Banks and Other Financial Institutions operating ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

Cameroonian Woman Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Longest Sex Marathon, Makes Call for Capable Volunteers

In a bold and audacious move, Danny Zara, a spirited Cameroonian woman, has recently announced her ambitious quest to achieve ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail