‘You’ll Continue to Be a He’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Prayer for Son Relocating to the US

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo took to social media to publicly share his heartfelt prayers for his son who is relocating to the United States.

In a video, Kanayo expressed his wishes for his son to uphold the values he has been taught and to continue “to be a he”.

He also prayed for his son’s academic achievements, urging him to focus on his studies and job rather than tattoos. Kanayo emphasized the importance of not forgetting God and expressed confidence that his son’s achievements would make America proud.

While Kanayo O Kanayo did not explicitly explain what he meant by “remaining a he,” the mention of not getting tattoos and the concerns expressed by some African parents about the LGBTQ movement suggest a potential connection.

LGBTQ rights in the United States are highly recognized and protected, with increasing acceptance and legal accommodations over the years.

Kanayo O Kanayo, born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, is a renowned actor and lawyer from Mbaise in Imo State. He has been married to Nneka Onyekwere since 1999, and together they have four children: Uloaku Valerie, Kosisochukwu Montell, Einstein, and Clinton.