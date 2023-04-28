Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, faces criticism for post on the death of his son

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the recent death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of May, Yul Edochie’s first wife.

After several weeks of silence, Yul Edochie finally took to social media to express his grief, and his second wife, Judy Austin, followed suit with an emotional post on her official Instagram page.

Judy posted a photo of a lit candle, a symbol of mourning, and accompanied it with a heartfelt condolence message. In her post, she wrote,

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

However, her public display of grief has not been well received by some members of the Nollywood community.

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, took a swipe at Judy for her post, calling it insensitive.

He said, “Aunty, this is so Insensitive. Firstly, MAY has not accepted YUL POLYGAMY, meaning she never support you, it would have been better to call MAY on Phone to Comfort her, or Mourn YUL Pikin Privately, but going out to make a post about her Pikin is INSENSITIVE.

“If Indeed, you consider yourself as a part of that Family, then calling the Mama of the Pikin should be more important than making post.”

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has also slammed Judy Austin calling her a “wench”.

She wrote on Instagram, ”A son that you wrecked his parents and caused untold emotional damage to? Why is this prat and incorrigible wench so full of shit? It’s like they have never given this undesirable element a lesson of her life.”

Many Nigerians have also criticized Judy for her post, with some describing her actions as “stupid” and “unacceptable”. Despite the backlash, Judy has not responded to the criticisms, and it remains to be seen whether she will publicly address the issue.

