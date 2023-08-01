Iran Declares Two-Day Nationwide Holiday Over Extreme Heat

In a bid to safeguard public health during the relentless heatwave, Iran has announced a two-day holiday for government workers and banks across the nation, as reported by state media on Tuesday. The decision came in response to the meteorological office’s alarming forecast of temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many cities, and nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the southwest.

Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi stated that the cabinet agreed to the proposal put forth by the health ministry to declare Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays throughout the country. The move aims to shield citizens from the adverse effects of the scorching heatwave, which has been described as “unprecedented” in its intensity.

The health ministry has also raised concerns about the risks of heatstroke resulting from excessive sun exposure and has urged people to remain indoors between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. According to Pedram Pakain, the health ministry spokesman, there has been an alarming increase in heat-related illnesses in recent days.

Earlier in June, the Iranian government had modified the summer working hours for its employees, with the intention of starting work earlier to conserve electricity during peak temperatures.

Among the regions hardest hit by the blistering heatwave is the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. There, around 1,000 individuals have received hospital treatment in recent days due to soaring temperatures and dust storms, as reported by IRNA.

The province has long grappled with severe water shortages, leading to protests on Monday over a dam upstream in Afghanistan that has restricted water flow, according to Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s vulnerability to climate change and rising global temperatures is a pressing concern. Like its neighboring states, Iran has been experiencing prolonged periods of extreme dry spells and heatwaves, with projections suggesting that these conditions will only worsen as climate change progresses.

Moreover, the country has faced recurring droughts and frequent flooding, a combination that exacerbates the effects of torrential rains on parched earth.

In light of these challenges, the government’s decision to declare a nationwide holiday serves as a measure to safeguard public health amidst the ongoing heatwave and its potential health risks. However, addressing the underlying climate change and water scarcity issues remains crucial to ensure a sustainable future for Iran’s more than 85 million citizens.

