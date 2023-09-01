Sex Therapist Says She Saves Marriages by Sleeping with Clients

In the intricate world of relationships, it’s not uncommon for couples to seek guidance when the passion in their love life starts to flicker. Enter Olivia Bentley, a 46-year-old sex therapist hailing from Boise, Idaho, in the United States. Olivia, however, is far from your typical therapist, infusing her work with a distinctive perspective that’s causing quite a stir in the realms of intimacy and relationships.

With 15 years of experience in the sex industry, Olivia Bentley brings a unique approach to her sex therapy practice. She divulged to the New York Post that her mission is to save countless marriages through her unconventional methods. Olivia’s toolkit includes emotional support, intimate one-to-three-hour sessions filled with spicy advice, and a rather surprising twist – hands-on education, where she, quite literally, jumps into bed with her clients.

While eyebrows may be raised at her unorthodox methods, Olivia passionately claims to have rescued hundreds of marriages through her sex therapy. A cornerstone of her philosophy is the belief that it’s “unfair” for women to enter into marriage and then neglect their husbands’ sexual needs.

Olivia’s services extend beyond couples to individual male clients, some of whom have received a “hall pass” from their spouses. Her work isn’t limited to just addressing immediate intimacy concerns; she also offers holistic advice encompassing fitness and nutrition to help clients unlock their best sexual selves.

Olivia asserts that physical fitness is a pivotal component of a fulfilling intimate life. She’s not afraid to get straightforward with her advice, particularly for overweight men: “Do your sit-ups!” She explains that obesity can impede blood flow, potentially leading to erectile dysfunction.

Olivia’s holistic approach has garnered a significant following, with her now tending to up to 10 clients a week and amassing an impressive annual income of $500,000. She firmly believes that the transformation she facilitates in her clients’ lives is nothing short of “completely life-changing.”

Couples who engage in sessions with Olivia are, in her words, “the coolest in the world,” as they recognize the critical role of sexuality in maintaining a healthy marriage.