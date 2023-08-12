Rescued Chibok GIrl Received by Remi Tinubu at Aso Villa; Governor Obaseki Alleges Deputy’s Plan to Oust Him from Office | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Rescued Chibok GIrl Received by Remi Tinubu at Aso Villa

Four Dead as Zaira Central Mosque Collapses

Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

Governor Obaseki Alleges Deputy’s Plan to Oust Him from Office

CBN Releases Audited Financial Statements Amid Ongoing Investigation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, received Rebecca Kabu, one of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls, over nine years after their abduction by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

The First Lady, who hosted Rebecca at the Presidential Villa in Abuja along with the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Shettima, promised to ensure that the former schoolgirl is well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

Tinubu gave an assurance that the remaining girls in captivity were not forgotten and appreciated the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and others involved in Rebecca’s rescue.

See the full statement below:

Four Dead as Zaira Central Mosque Collapses

Four worshipers tragically lost their lives when a portion of the historic Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday. The fateful incident unfolded during the devout observance of prayers around 4 pm, sending shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

Reports indicate that an additional seven individuals suffered injuries in the calamitous collapse, compounding the grief that has gripped the area. Ahmed Bamalli, the revered Emir of Zazzau, somberly confirmed the heartrending incident, drawing attention to the mosque’s compromised structural integrity. The walls of the venerable mosque had shown signs of distress, marked by troubling cracks that foreshadowed the tragic event that unfolded.

Emir Bamali shared, “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and were planning to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened.” His words reflect a poignant reminder of the thin line between precaution and tragedy, a sentiment now etched in the hearts of all who mourn the loss.

In the wake of this disaster, the Emir has taken swift and decisive action to safeguard the congregation’s safety. He directed that prayers be held outside the mosque until the essential repairs are completed. Furthermore, he provided guidance on the observance of the funeral prayer for the four victims, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to preserving their memory and legacy.

Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has opted to suspend its nationwide strike, a potent demonstration of their pressing demands from the federal government. The suspension, a harbinger of potential progress, was confirmed by Emeka Orji, the steadfast president of NARD, who conveyed that the cessation of the strike occurred on Friday evening. This decision translates into a swift return to duty, with resident doctors slated to resume their crucial roles at 8 am on Saturday.

With a sense of cautious optimism, Emeka Orji elaborated, stating, “We just suspended the strike. Work to resume at 8 am tomorrow. We will review progress made in two weeks.” This two-week timeline signals a pivotal juncture where the association will assess the extent of the advancements achieved in addressing their demands.

The strike, initiated on July 26, emerged from the perceived stagnation of the government’s response to the multifaceted demands presented by NARD. These demands encompass critical facets, including the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, the upward revision of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS), and the outstanding payment of arrears related to consequential adjustments, hazard allowances, and skipping allowances.

In response to the resounding call of the strike, the federal government proactively announced a series of measures intended to appease the concerns of healthcare professionals. Among these steps, a noteworthy accoutrement allowance of N25,000 per quarter was sanctioned for medical and dental doctors across hospitals, medical centers, and clinics in the federal public service. Additionally, a 25 percent increase in the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) was greenlit.

However, despite these gestures, NARD upheld their principled stance, rejecting the offered allowance and the salary structure adjustment. Deeming the proposals as “paltry,” the association remained unwavering in their pursuit of comprehensive changes.

Subsequently, the association’s intention to embark on nationwide peaceful protests from August 9 cast a shadow of uncertainty. However, a glimmer of resolution emerged as the federal government entered a dialogue with the association’s leadership, ultimately thwarting the impending nationwide protests.

Governor Obaseki Alleges Deputy’s Plan to Oust Him from Office

Edo State’s political landscape has been struck by a storm of allegations and intrigue as Governor Godwin Obaseki has publicly claimed that his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, has been plotting to unseat him from power. Speaking in a video address to stakeholders, Obaseki laid bare the allegations, asserting that Shaibu’s ambition to succeed him as governor in the upcoming 2024 Edo gubernatorial election has fueled a drive for power that transcends loyalty.

In a candid admission, Obaseki revealed, “He (Shaibu) went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections in Abuja, that he has people in the national assembly, that they are all with the president now, that they will take care of him. That if he cannot get the ticket in PDP, he knows what to do.” This statement underscored the extent of the rift and the apparent desperation that has come to the fore.

The governor expressed his concern that Shaibu’s ambitions were veering away from the common cause, raising suspicions about his loyalty. Obaseki’s account of a particular incident brought the matter into stark focus: “My deputy called the leader in APC, telling that leader that during the elections on the next day, particularly speaker of the house of assembly, that he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of PDP to produce the next speaker.”

The governor’s concern was palpable as he questioned Shaibu’s intentions: “As far as I am concerned, that was not working in our common interest. Why would the deputy governor seek to have another speakership candidate outside of what the governor wants? Are we working together?” The allegations brought to light the friction that had been brewing under the surface, leading Obaseki to conclude that the deputy governor’s ambition had crossed lines of fidelity and cooperation.

This development isn’t isolated; it unfolds within a broader context of legal actions and political maneuvers. Shaibu, anticipating potential impeachment, had filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent an alleged plot against him. However, Obaseki suggested that Shaibu’s court action was premeditated, hinting at a looming defection to the APC.

Despite these tensions, the court issued a restraining order against Obaseki and others from initiating impeachment moves against Shaibu, further muddying the waters.

CBN Releases Audited Financial Statements Amid Ongoing Investigation

Amid a backdrop of ongoing scrutiny into its operations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took a significant step on Thursday by publicly releasing its meticulously audited financial statements for the years 2016 to 2022. This marked move comes in tandem with an ongoing investigation into the apex bank’s activities, as it strives for transparency and accountability.

The apex bank, with a decisive commitment to adhering to the provisions of the CBN Act of 2007, unveiled the audited financial statements of the past seven years on its official website. These financial documents have received the seal of approval from the bank’s board, reaffirming its dedication to compliance and governance.

Scrutiny of the figures unveiled an upward trajectory in the CBN’s financial performance. Notably, the bank recorded a profit of N65.63 billion in 2022, a remarkable feat that surpassed its reported figure from the preceding year, which stood at N31.04 billion. Extending the examination to a broader timeline, the Group (which encompasses the CBN and its subsidiaries including Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Plc and Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry Stabilisation Strategy Limited) registered a profit of N103.85 billion within the review period.

The financial statement outlined that, “The Group and bank’s profit for the year was N103,854 million and N65,626 million respectively (2021: N75,125 million and N31,044 million respectively). In line with the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2011, 20 percent of the net income of the bank will be credited to retained earnings, while the balance will be paid to the federal government of Nigeria.”

The journey towards this momentous transparency has not been without its challenges. Over the past years, the CBN, led by the suspended Governor Godwin Emefiele, had faced criticism for withholding its financial statements from public scrutiny. The suspension of the annual report’s publication from 2016, which marked an uncharacteristic deviation from the bank’s long-standing practice of transparency, drew attention and raised concerns.

The release of these audited financial statements aligns with the core mandates outlined in the CBN Act 2007. The Act stipulates the timely submission of annual accounts to the National Assembly and the President within two months after the conclusion of each financial year. Notably, this report is also required to be published in a manner directed by the governor, ensuring widespread access to the bank’s financial performance.

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu appointed Jim Obazee, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, to investigate the CBN and related entities.