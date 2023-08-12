Tell God to Kill Me Before Sunrise If I Consult Demons – Pastor Adeboye

During the 71st Annual Convention’s RCCG Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), called on his congregation to pray for him. This request comes in response to accusations that he uses demonic powers for miracles and preaching.

Speaking at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Pastor Adeboye tackled the issue head-on. He shared that he had heard claims from certain individuals that he was using demonic forces in his ministry. This prompted him to break his usual silence on such matters.

With sincerity, he told the congregation about his initial approach to these allegations: “I usually don’t pay attention to the sayings of some so-called prophets, especially if they are saying something about me. I just ignore them.” However, he acknowledged the need to address the issue given the potential impact on believers.

Pastor Adeboye revealed that during his recent prayers for the Annual Convention, he felt compelled to address the accusations. He shared this inner conviction with his followers, stating, “Then, when I was praying, I think about two or three days ago, as I was praying for the Convention naturally, then I felt the leading, that there might be some people, who might believe this thing.”

In a unique turn, he made a direct plea to the congregation, saying, “If there is any connection between him and forces of darkness. You are going to call on Almighty God, kill him before the sun rises so that he doesn’t spoil Your Name.” This bold request reflects his deep commitment to maintaining the purity of his ministry and safeguarding the faith of his followers.

Pastor Adeboye didn’t stop there. He urged his congregation to extend their prayers further: “Father, but if this boy (Adeboye) is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power seven folds.” This dual prayer encapsulated his resolve to uphold his faith and his reliance on divine strength.

In essence, Pastor Adeboye’s call for prayer is a significant response to the accusations that have surfaced. His unwavering commitment to his faith and followers shines through in his willingness to openly address the matter.