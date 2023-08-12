Josh2Funny Reveals Why He Went On America’s Got Talent

Nigerian comedian Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, recently graced the prestigious platform of the TV reality show, America’s Got Talent, not in pursuit of prizes, but to offer a global display of his remarkable comedic prowess.

Josh2Funny, celebrated for his uproarious audition skits, extended his comedic reach to the grandest stage on a worldwide scale by making a memorable appearance on America’s Got Talent.

In a candid revelation, he shared that he had been personally invited by the show’s organizers to provide an infusion of comic relief to the proceedings. This candid disclosure emerged during a recent interview with Punch.

Elaborating further, he affirmed, “I was invited to the show to do what I do. I went there to display ‘Josh2funny,’ which is what my comedy is about.”

The 32-year-old humorist captivated the audience with a trio of uproarious performances, showcasing his versatility as a fast reader, a quick-witted rapper, and even a magician on the illustrious reality show.

While the majority of the panel of judges appeared momentarily perplexed by his unconventional comedic acts, rendering him “no” judgments across all three endeavors, one judge stood out in his appreciation. Simon, recognizing the genius within Josh’s comic approach, extended a resounding “yes” during his final attempt, lauding the comedian’s uproarious talents.

In essence, Josh2Funny’s venture onto the international stage of America’s Got Talent was not driven by competition but by an earnest desire to manifest his distinct comedic essence. His bold and unique performances, although met with varied responses, reinforced his identity as a standout talent in the comedic realm, transcending borders and cultures.