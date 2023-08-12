TW: Minor Sexually Assaulted Before and After Childbirth in Indian Hospital

A minor gave birth after being raped. However, after childbirth, the minor was raped again at the hospital around the first week of June in Rajasthan, India.

The case was brought forward a month later in July. Police in Rajasthan’s Salumber district have arrested three people. Two of them are said to be minors. They are detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on four separate occasions.

The girl gave birth to a child in June this year and that’s when the horrific story of her rape unfolded.

The accused include an occultist, who had reportedly told the girl’s father that he would cure her illness after she told her father of her sickness.

All four incidents took place inside a government hospital, where the minor girl and her family live, said officials.

“The minor delivered a child in June this year. However, her parents didn’t register a case at that time. Later, in July, a case was registered against a tantric (occultist), wherein it was alleged that she was sick and the man had told her father that he would cure her. Thereafter, the occultist allegedly raped her. Later, during her statements under section 164 CrPC, the minor stated that three other people also established physical relations with her on different occasions,” said the SHO of the police station where the FIR has been lodged.

“All the incidents took place inside the premises of the government hospital, where the girl’s father works. Some of the accused are also engaged as contractual staff at the hospital,” added the SHO.