Top 5 Stories of the Day | Doctors Threaten a Seven-day Strike Across 83 Federal Hospitals in Nigeria

Doctors threaten a seven-day strike across 83 federal hospitals in Nigeria

Tinubu and Narendra Modi sign agreement on development of economy and food security

Obasanjo calls for the termination of the INEC Chairman’s tenure

PDP reacts to Aiyedatiwa’s crowning as the Governor of Ondo State

FG kicks off Mpox vaccination in seven Nigerian states today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Doctors threaten a seven-day strike across 83 federal hospitals in Nigeria

The most prominent doctors under the aegis of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) have threatened to embark on a seven-day warning strike beginning today, Monday, 18 November. The strike will cut across 83 medical facilities across the country, along with 64 medical schools.

In an interview, the information was shared by the National President, Prof Muhammad of the MDCAN, stating the reasons for the medical association’s decision to disrupt professional duties and embark on a strike that will last till Saturday, 24 November.

According to him, the association was embarking on a seven-day strike due to the federal government’s ignorance of its needs and demands, which were the exclusion of medical and dental lecturers based on criteria used in the appointment selection process of the position of the Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State.

Tinubu and Narendra Modi sign agreement on development of economy and food security

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, have officially signed a deal to encourage and promote partnership on developing the economy, healthcare, defence, energy, and food security.

The collaboration between both countries was born out of the long and steady relationship that Nigeria and India have managed for decades. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took a trip to Nigeria at the invitation of President Tinubu, and together, both leaders shared their future goals for either country, suggesting that the way to achieve them was through a partnership.

“They called for zero tolerance to terrorism and expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International terrorism in the UN Framework as well as implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism,” Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy revealed.

Obasanjo calls for the termination of the INEC Chairman’s tenure

Political icon and ex-president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has demanded the dismissal of the current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and other officials across all levels in the agency.

Obasanjo opened up about his reservations while speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, Yale University, USA, stating that the 2023 general election was a travesty. Hence, the electoral system was in dire need of reformation.

“As a matter of urgency, we must ensure the INEC Chairperson and their staff are thoroughly vetted. The vetting exercise should produce duispassionate, non-partisan actors with impeccable reputations,” he said.

PDP reacts to Aiyedatiwa’s crowning as the Governor of Ondo State

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been elected as the Governor of the Ondo State following the gubernatorial election on Saturday, 16 November, against candidate Agboola Ajayi.

However, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has accused INEC and All Progressive Congress (APC) of rigging the election as INEC declared that APC’s Aiyedatiwa won the election with 366,781 votes. In comparison, PDP’s Ajayi had 117,485 votes.

The PDP, via its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the election as a sham, accusing the APC of buying its votes most unconstitutionally. At the same time, INEC claims that the election was free and fair.

FG kicks off Mpox vaccination in seven Nigerian states today

The federal government has announced that it will begin its Monkeypox vaccination across seven Nigerian states today, Monday, 18 November.

According to the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muyi Aina, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded about 1,442 cases of Monkeypox across the country. Still, only 118 confirmed cases were confirmed from 28 states and the FCT.

Therefore, the Mpox vaccination will begin in seven states, mainly in the southern region. The listed states eligible for vaccination are Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory.