Abia State Govt Supports 106-Year-Old Akara Seller’s Resilience with Monthly Stipend

In a touching move, the Abia State government is providing assistance to Ma Chidinma Eluwa, a spirited 106-year-old who sells Akara in Umuahia, Abia State’s capital. Despite her age and challenges, Mama Eluwa keeps frying this cherished local treat for her loyal customers.

This uplifting story began on July 29th, 2023, when Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff to the Abia State governor, spotted Mama Eluwa’s busy shop during his return from an environmental inspection. The sight of customers lining up for her Akara caught his attention and led to further investigation.

Upon learning of Mama Eluwa’s long-standing dedication to her Akara business, the Chief of Staff initiated government support for her. This set off a chain of actions that shaped this heartening tale.

Following his return to the government house, the Chief of Staff recommended Mama Eluwa’s case to the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation. After thoroughly researching Mama Eluwa’s history in the Akara frying business, the team decided to champion her cause.

On August 9th, 2023, Mama Chidinma Eluwa visited Mrs. Ifeoma Thomas, the Special Assistant responsible for vulnerable groups and poverty alleviation. Mrs. Thomas unveiled a plan that includes financial aid and business support to ensure Mama Eluwa’s business continues to thrive.

Crucially, Mama Eluwa was registered in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) system, setting the stage for a dedicated bank account. This account will facilitate the seamless deposit of monthly stipends to support the resilient trader. Furthermore, the government aims to strengthen her business through additional financial assistance.

Mama Chidinma Eluwa expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Governor Alex Otti, Chief of Staff Caleb Ajagba, and Mrs. Ifeoma Thomas. She shared that this assistance will empower her to continue her contributions to society. Her advice to the younger generation resonates: stay away from crime, invest in education, and develop skills to make the community better.

Mrs. Ifeoma Thomas explained, “We’re going to place her on a monthly stipend and also open a bank account for her. But first of all, we have gotten the Nigerian Identity Management Agency (NIMC) to capture her and her son in the NIMC register, afterwards, we open an account in her name and her brother will be in the custody of the ATM card. With that, we will pay her stipend into the account at the end of every month.”

In a world where positive news can be scarce, Abia State’s gesture towards Mama Chidinma Eluwa shines as a heartwarming example of compassion and community support.