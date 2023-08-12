Defence Headquarters of Nigeria Denounces Coup Claims, Reaffirms Allegiance to Democracy

In a resolute stance, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) of Nigeria has categorically denied any inclination towards a coup, affirming its allegiance to democracy and the constitutional framework.

Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information at DHQ, rebuked an online report circulating about purported welfare concerns within the Nigerian armed forces. He condemned the report for not only inaccurately portraying the military’s welfare but also for insinuating military involvement in the country’s democratic processes.

Gusau articulated the DHQ’s position, stating, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.”

Highlighting the military’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles, Gusau continued, “While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to the welfare of its personnel, however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.”

Addressing the fundamental relationship between the military and democracy, Gusau emphasized, “We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.”

Under the leadership of Chief of Defence Staff General CG Musa, the Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to constitutional authority.

Gusau underlined, “The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”