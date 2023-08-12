Davido Fan Cycling from Benue to Lagos Refuses to go Home Despite Monetary Promise

In a remarkable tale of devotion, a young man embarked on an ambitious bicycle journey from Benue to Lagos with a singular goal – to catch a glimpse of music sensation Davido.

As he announced his journey on Thursday, the young man revealed that he had already spent eight days on the road, undeterred by the vast distance.

Davido, acknowledging the determination but also taking into account his own availability, responded by expressing that he wasn’t currently at home. He advised the fan to reconsider and return home. However, the unyielding fan insisted on reaching Lagos to meet his idol, stating that he was already in Benin.

In a surprising twist, Davido asked the determined cyclist to share his bank account details, emphasizing once again that he wasn’t home. He also encouraged the fan to embark on the journey upon his return.

Amidst the unfolding conversation, an X user chimed in, advising the fan not to share his account number. Instead, the user suggested waiting in Lagos until Davido’s arrival.

In response, the unwavering fan stated his intent to wait until he sees Davido in person, pledging, “And I will never ask for it… Until Jesus is born before you will die Until I see my boss face to face Like 2face.”

Interestingly, Davido shared a post indicating his current location in Croatia, highlighting his global engagements.

This is not the first time that Davido has captured the attention of fans willing to go the extra mile, or in this case, hundreds of miles, to meet him. Recently, another fan expressed plans to trek from Taraba to Lagos to catch a glimpse of the acclaimed artist.

Davido’s string of awards and accolades has solidified his position as one of Africa’s foremost musical icons, making him a magnet for unwavering fans like the cyclist on a unique journey.

